Even much effort, and money were spent reducing child poverty but the action
is always relatively not effective. Among many factors the poor status
of the development activities are also more responsible for the whole
cause. From century children's economic system remain unchanged in the
poor countries. Poor political system, and poor programs are equally
responsible.Children literacy rate is still low, infant
mortality rate is still high. This is very bad signal for reducing child
poverty. Other serious problem are seen in the policy area, such as in
school curriculum development, and quality of education.
Even there are
many ways to enhance children development. Some of the important
instruments are to raise children education, better hospitals and
services. But existing programs are not capable to develop children
status.Today, the fight to reduce poverty will succeed only by
elaborate campaigns to change our programs, a task for which we are
admirably suited.Welfare reformists must spend more time and money
using the media to change attitudes toward poverty.
Therefore, we must spend more time and money keeping the child poverty problem uppermost in our minds, and reminding them that the poor are not necessarily poor from laziness, but rather from the attitudes of those around them who have plenty."Furthermore, it is necessary to remind the
taxpayers through the mass media that reducing child poverty results in
less dangerous and costly criminality, and more productive workers and
citizens; in other words, the rich amply benefit by helping the poor.
Another important aspect of child poverty solutions that prefer to
ignore are the costs associated with welfare.
With respect to the effects of high child poverty, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty usually is defined as inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine, it is circular reasoning to show that child poverty produces
inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine". According to N.
Stanly.It is true, one can point out millions of causes leading
to the child poverty and the main divisive issue is economy. There are
divisions between abolitionists and pro slavery advocates. How can
children survive without economic development? The issue of the economy
are two viewpoints. Even economy is mentioned as a minor issue along
with several other issues. We should realize that poverty is the issue
at the economy.
Even Human Rights Watch said " Millions of women
and girls turn to domestic work as one of the few economic
opportunities available to them. Abuses often take place in private
homes and are totally hidden from the public eye. In the worst
situations, women and girls are trapped in situations of forced labor or
have been trafficked into forced domestic work in conditions akin to
slavery. Domestic workers are often hostage to labor agents and
employers. Governments must better regulate working conditions, detect
violations and impose meaningful civil and criminal sanctions". said
report.
Regarding above views the authority should consider
following measures to reduce child poverty. It should identify the major
macro and micro barriers obstructing programs. It needs to provide
economic opportunities to the parents and to rural household and raise
social and economic status by increasing their income. Authorities
programs and policy should be effective to make the target groups
successful. Authorities also need to provide plan for enhancing national
programs. It should also aim for increasing the income of rural poor.
