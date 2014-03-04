Crimes Against Women And Economy

The issue isn't increasing economic growth. It should be the govt who should provide essential social service for the women like national economic development for all and women education that's high quality also for everyone. Also we need to invest more percentage of necessary funds for the women and children. Economy and empowerment two separate issues but we always to help women first.





Since women empowerment is of vital importance to our economy, Indirectly, women empowerment redirects economy from development pursuits to equality. On balance, considering the value of one women to be the same as any other women, the economy impairs the overall empowerment, that is, more women benefit than suffer.





Of course, when future benefits are considered, such as economy and development for later generations, then it can be argued that the women empowerment today are more important so it will be justified.Crimes against women between different societies and powers might erupt but increased educational status of these women by large countries, will develop women empowerment which has many wonderful

consequences.





Women know there are many other hardships and humiliations that women undergo. Even today, crimes against women are still prevalent have never received strong attention.





Crimes against women are serious and bitter issues. To be consistent, we have to argue from a development point of view. We have to argue from a society which must be based on the development method because of the high economic involved.





Because of the many animosities in the world and its unfamiliarity with women institutions, the world cannot go further without women development. It is true, if we spending more resources would increases the national development for women's issues.



