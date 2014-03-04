Dance Empowers Women

Published in Cape May County Herald.
I realize that in order to develop our talents and become empowered, we women need to advance our freedom, which reflects our development and growth. We need the freedom to express ourselves, and the secure environment in which to do so.
Globally, dance is the main area where women can display their talent and beauty. Nowadays, women love to sing and dance when they have the chance. Many young women have been greatly influenced by the culture of dance. Culture and social customs emphasize the importance of harmony, and our dances express our love of harmony.
Dance is not fixed and unchanging. It is dynamic. It changes with each generation. It is not amenable to control or direction. The multitude of opinions as to what dance is all about currently and historically and across a variety of dance groups indicates that certain beliefs are specific to certain dances. These beliefs are largely passed from women to children.
Many young women globally are interested in Western culture, especially American culture. The majority are very comfortable with the American society and practices such as dances, which are considered important. I believe maintaining our dance culture and developing ourselves should go together. This will empower us as strong women.
But on the other side, sadly, in recent years women have experienced the horrors of violence and terrorism, and fear has been a daily part of their lives. Many have experienced the depths of despair, frustration, pain and suffering. Yet the dream of a new era of love and freedom gives them hope and sustains them.
Women understand and trust the power of our dance culture; we cherish the belief that one day we will find our lost happiness in its development. Time will reawaken our love of the beautiful heart, of our birds and animals, which we have lost in the midst of the terrorism that have plagued our talent.
As I remember, as part of a traditional family growing up and as a woman, I was not allowed to dance and sing. It was very strict. Women were not allowed to act in movies or plays. Later, I joined classes in dancing and singing. It was a great effort for my father to send me to study culture, literature and journalism. I joined a local classical dance group in India and became a good dancer. In high school I won a prestigious award for my performance in a national level drama. After that performance, my grandparents didn't want to allow me out of the house, but luckily my father disagreed.
These days it has been raining in Cape May County, as the fall season has arrived. However, the rains will pass; the beauty will also come. One day, women will prepare wonderful classes and the children will laugh. And one day I will dance again.
