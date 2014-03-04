This article was originally published by UPI Asia news blog.

The daughter of my friend, was missing. I am writing to express

my feelings to her, about the story of her daughter's missing. She

received the call the day after her daughter was missing. This

unbelievable incident eclipsed her life. "Your daughter was a

unique diamond," I told her one day. She was about to cry. She felt as

if the sky had fallen. "Why are you adding sorrow to my life?" she said,

and wept bitterly. The world seemed gloomy. "What are you going

to do next?" I asked mildly. "If you want, you can go to the police

post. I am ready to help you there." Later, my mother told me, "Kamala,

your friend Maya, fled away from the village. What a naughty girl!"

This news had spread all over the village. She and her daughter had

belonged to a rich family.

They were compared to butterflies when they

were seen walking along, playing and jumping. She loved her daughter,

who was 10 years old. Her husband was working as a social

worker too. Being an intelligent and clever man, he was able to hold a

job that paid Rs. 4,075. She, the daughter of a wealthy village leader,

was a lovely, beautiful and attractive young woman. She had said, "I

will keep my daughter in my lap." Looking at the tearful eyes of Maya

had expressed it to me.

"I would like to help you," I had promised in

the presence of my mother, while holding Maya's hand. After her

daughter was missing, she ignored her family, her husband and had fled.

She was going to find her daughter. I heard she reached a big city

during the dark night! She worked as a porter, dishwasher and cook in

hotels. At night, she tried to forget her difficulties. She wiped away

the tears. For several months, she was unable to rent a room. She fought

many obstacles. She could not buy meat more than twice a year.

Her days passed by doing dishwashing for others.

She was always crying

for her daughter. She hugged herself for hours by the road, weeping. She

remembered the past, how she sang to make her daughter happy on a full

moonlit night under the stars. She couldn't remember more than that. She

couldn't find her daughter. She couldn't sleep throughout the night.