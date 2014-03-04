"Defeat Terrorism? Through Media ?

I cannot comment intelligently on specific countries because I do not know enough about them. I can only speak generally about poverty and terrorism. I can only say that violence, terrorism and poverty are against improving the economic conditions in many countries. The root causes of violence and terrorism is the result from poverty. Terrorism will only be effectively tackled when poverty is properly addressed.

We have to start down the road towards economic improvement.



If we all focus on loving democracy, country, on respecting our values, and on having greater pride where we live, we can defeat terrorism. People really want to spend more time and money on security and employment. Yet we must recognize that there are two sides to every coin. It is not enough to condemn only violence. We must fight terrorism, as well.





The question now is how to defeat chaos and hatred, death and destruction, violence and murder. We should look to our own homes, own families, and own communities to realize how valuable and precious our life really is. What can the Media do to Prevent it?





We need to write once each week - write, publish, and ensure that all subjects on violence and terrorism are covered. We cannot let threats, from any quarter, stop us from speaking out. Their false news must be resisted. Write continuously to keep people aware, especially if they are afraid of the situation. We also need to keep track of what the authorities are doing to deal with the situations we face.





We need to support the authorities who are our first line of defense. At least every week organize a seminar and put subjects on the table for discussion. We always need to write frequently.





For this, the voice of the people should be taken to the policy makers. Fighting violence is not as simple. Policies supporting economic stability, as well as embedded safety nets are necessary to protect the people. Strategies to reduce violence must be situation-specific.





Media today is strong. Increasing investments in media development is important. Media organizations must focus on generating awareness of stable community. As we know, poor educational systems and terrorism have resulted from many people being poor. Thus, we need to formulate economic policy through media. We need to heavily invest in education, media, and industry support for higher education. To overcome these problems people have to get involved.





In conclusion, it is a moral duty of the well educated people too. Therefore, in order to effectively fight violence, we must take the broadest possible approach. Violence has a direct role in our instability and it has damaged our confidence. It is the major obstacle in the way of development. There is no doubt that terrorism and poverty harms democracy.



