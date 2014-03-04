Economic development is a combination of education system.

Published in Opednews.com:

I think education is a vast subject. Education enhances one's ability to get better work and become an informed citizen, which is important in a democracy. If people were left uneducated, they won't know too much about a possible better life. Education always promote from the earliest times in the centuries. Since many people had strong beliefs, an education is necessary to read and understand the peace. That education also is useful in work and business pursuits too.

On the other side, good education system and good employment

will reduce poverty. So, we need to wage war against the poverty, illiterates and terrorism. Everyday countless innocent victims including children and women are dying because of poverty. The poverty in the world has been increased dramatically over the past years.

I don't see how a nation can function adequately unless the general population has at least the ability to read to know what is going on so that they can choose leaders intelligently. If the people are uneducated in the nation, then the minority of educated people will pass laws that do not promote the interests of the general population. I also can't imagine how some rich countries could become so technically proficient and rich without considerable investments in education so that expertise could be disseminated throughout industries to people who work in them.

So I think good education or jobs in general, if it remains somewhat objective is the only way the nation can be in development. The more employment and good education, the better. Without a objective education system we can't be successful. So we-should promote good education system.

We should remember to assist the two requirements for a development, it is necessary to have a strong policy and a people educated enough to read the policy. That way, when noncooperation and selfishness are exposed by the media, a literate population can put effective pressure to protect their economy.



There is and always will be incompetence, noncooperation and poverty, but when brought to light in the media or in the system and literate people are informed of them, so that they can pressure the legislators to eliminate at least the worst faults. In this case, poverty will be defeated because of good economic program arrayed against poverty. However, it will take a long time because it is difficult.



Support a voice for development which is recognized worldwide - stand up against a system that considers the poverty of humans. Today poverty crisis is taking place in the world. Ordinary people, including children, are the targets of brutal attacks by the poverty. And the government are always failed to address the issue.



On the other side, most of the political groups are using educational institutions as their playgrounds for politics. Most intelligent students are being used by so-called politicians and their future is being destroyed.



But we all should respect the student's right of being unaffected from the poverty. Poverty and lack of social services remain pressing problems for rural students, despite economic development.



More students are getting more frustrated and depressed due to such poverty. There will be tremendous psychological impact to students so basic education should be used for poverty reduction.



So education growth can show that the economic philosophy, has been workable in practice.



As for the employment, I don't know how much opportunity some unemployed people have to make socio/economic analyses. The trouble is, the system doesn't give it any attention. But employment system must be fair, and accurate.





