Economic Growth and Investment

We should invest our money in companies that use it to buy plant and equipment to create additional value or we could invested in stocks, funds and bonds in domestic and foreign markets. That money is used by the recipient firms to create additional value. In that process, executives, managers and laborers receive money to spend and invest. In return, we receive interest or dividends on our account that we use to buy goods and services and reinvest. The money doesn’t just circulate pointlessly. While circulating it is *USED* to create more value to its holders. That’s the whole point of money. In itself, it is valueless – mere paper. It is what it can do that is valuable.





The only money that is useless is that which is hoarded. That happens on a large scale when people and businesses lose confidence that their money will bring a satisfactory return, i.e., more money, so they stop buying and investing. They just hold it. That can cause a recession or depression. The reason we don’t have depressions much any more is that the government can put money in circulation and make some investments itself and *HOPE* that people will gain confidence use it to spend and invest to keep the economy running. No guarantee that will happen, of course, so depressions are always possible.

Increases in per capita GDP depend on increases in productivity. Productivity increases are made either by workers producing more goods and services per unit time than they did before, i.e., working “harder” or “smarter”, not longer), or substituting machinery for labor, which requires investment, which requires saving some of the earnings.





If workers either do not work harder and smarter, or spend all their earnings on consumption, i.e., save and invest nothing, either on machinery, infrastructure or social services (educated and healthy workers tend to work “harder” and “smarter”), then productivity and per capita GDP will not increase. The question then becomes whether workers are more productive or save and invest more to obtain increases in productivity. The answer is determined by trial and error, i.e., experience, and not by theory.





Some claim, without proof, that all economic activity, including defense and justice, would be more productive if performed by nongovernment workers. Communists claim, without proof, that all economic activity would be more productive if perfomed by government workers. Libertarians and socialists, without proof, make claims somewhere between these polar types.

