Economic policy of democratic socialism

"Good" governments are those that support economic interests . World War two made all the governments from Asia to Africa, from Middle east to America, realize the importance of the economic growth. Living the good life requires economy. Good economic system is very hard to establish and even harder to hold onto. The problem is poverty, indifference and the most forgotten and disadvantaged are always the ones who suffer most. All those in need should get help - no one left out. In a real political system,the people get great social and political benefits. The best solutions are always in hands of the people. It's the only way everywhere.

Development is not a short term gain; it is long term, at least for the next few decades when it is expected to become so powerful that the living standard will rise.

It is always true, but unfortunately, poverty has unforeseen negative consequences. Therefore, the only reason for the nation to establish a good political system to protect the economic growth, as it affects living standards. Each country is sufficiently different that what works well in one country will not do so in another country. Sounds to me we're largely in agreement, for the fact that I consider the use of development of human rights, the rule of law on the part of the country.

For example, let's talk about poverty. Poverty is the deliberate infliction of physical pain. The poverty inflicted at Africa to Asia would certainly be over the top in our system. But as a thought experiment, suppose a person wants a meal or rice, unless he/she provides money? It is pain by my definition, and it is the pain is nearly as much as beatings or as humiliation. There are vast differences in the amount of pain given by various poverty methods.

The same kind of thought experiments can be applied to human rights. Therefore, for me it is always, "It depends on the good political system." I do want people to fight for their rights. I do expect the people to have access to equal opportunities for debate on political and economic issues.

The heart of the war on poverty is to protect economy and to protect the lives. It is the fundamental values of democracy. This sentimental concept is the kind of strong system that the political system should put out to persuade voters to let their reps acquiesces to war on poverty.

Poverty means living with inadequate amounts of food, clothing, shelter, medicine and medical care. To get more money to poor, welfare reformists must spend more time and money toward poverty. Therefore, good political system has demonstrated that welfare can improve the lot of the poor at reduced poverty. For myself, I don''t want bad and failed leaders to interfere with people's live.

Journalist and Story Writer Kamu is specialising in in-depth reporting and writing on Peace, freedom, Women, Terrorism, Democracy, and Development. Some of her publications are: Women's Empowerment (Booklet). Prevention of trafficking through media (South Asia, Nepal Book) Efforts to Prevent Trafficking in for Media Activism (Media research). Two Stories collections.

