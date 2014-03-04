Economy to Invest and Spend

The rich buy more expensive things and invest more. The poor buy less expensive things and invest less. In fact, there are lots of goods and services from which the rich and poor can satisfy themselves. There are lots of different investments from which the rich and poor can choose. The progressive economy does not sit idle. It always circulates to produce valuable goods and services.







How to develop the economy? We must keep it to invest and spend to create additional money. In this way the GDP usually continues to increase. "We should invest more money. In return, we receive interest or dividends on our account that we use to buy goods and services and reinvest". Norm Stanly said.





The only bad economy that is useless is that when people and businesses lose confidence that their money will bring a satisfactory return, i.e., more money, so they stop buying and investing. They just hold it. That can cause a recession or depression..





The reason not to have depressions any more is that put money in circulation and make some investments itself and hope that people will gain confidence, use it to spend and invest to keep the economy running.





"If we either do not work harder and be smarter, or spend all our earnings on consumption, i.e., save and invest nothing, either on machinery, infrastructure, or social services, then productivity and per-capita GDP will not increase. The question then becomes whether we are more productive or save and invest more to obtain increases in productivity. The answer is determined by trial and error, i.e., experience, and not by theory", Stanly further added.





Kamala Budhathoki Sarup earned a bachelor's degree in economics.



