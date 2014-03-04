Good friends are hard to find

I lighted the stove and boiled tea in a kettle. My heart began to boil as the tea was boiling into the pot. I compared my heart with the boiling tea. It was necessary to step upward to the footwalk to reach school. On the way, there were peaches. my friends could not reach the fruits, so I helped pick them. I protected them. We walked together hand in hand. Oh how we used to enjoy watching the films, and drinking milk. We used to sing and dance on the way home.

I could not remember more than that. I tried to remember, "If you study hard, we will go to a big city. We will share our joys and sorrows in a small rented room there. We may get good jobs also. A teaching job might be easy to get." On the fifth day of the school they had said to me., "Studying in a big city is not as easy as you think. It is very hard to lead a life. It takes a lot of money. Studying without money is impossible. It is better to search for a job first. Money does not grow on trees.

Money will do everything," I answered. "Do you understand?" They used to make such jokes to keep me happy. I poured the boiling tea in a cup and entered the room. I stood in front of the mirror and sipped my tea. I began to wait for my friends eagerly. It is ten minutes to four. I adjusted the screen of the window, and lay on my bed and put the hands on my heart. It beat rapidly.

"Which one is Kamala's home?" I heard the voice of one of my school friends, from the yard. I stood up, went to the mirror, adjusted my eyeliner, rosey lipstick on my lips and went down to welcome him. He was standing in the yard. "We are meeting after a longtime. Thanks God for reuniting us." He stared at me. I just smiled at, him thinking this was his habitual satire. We entered my house. "When did you come?" he asked the personal questions without hesitation, which I didn't anticipate.

"I am still searching for my old friends", I said. I dashed into the kitchen. I started to fry meat. I prepared tea. After a time, I gave him meat, fried beaten rice and cups of tea. Placing the things on the table, I spoke. "I am still waiting for my friends. Why is they late today?" While saying so , my heart trembled. I wished to weep, embracing him at that moment.

"Why do you weep? I know you love your friends. In a long two years, not only is your heart pious but also it loves them. They also wept for you. You would be surprised to read the note in their dairy. Do you know one of your friend's parents tried to force her to marry, but she didn't listen to them. Her mother perhaps died from grief and father has been a heart patient for 4 years. It was her who wanted you to come to her marriage. She did not want to get married without your approval of the man. She could not trust her parents." Saying so, he wept excitedly.

"Please eat these things first. The tea is getting cold. Eat everything now; we will continue our conversation after food." I tried to change the matter from the serious to the simple. "Your friend struggled with life in many ways. She was against an arranged marriage. Only the day before yesterday day she was engaged. Now may be she is coming to see you. He expressed himself in a minute". I was happy. I love my friends for love.

