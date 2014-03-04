Investment, Employment And Economic Growth.

We need to do two things with our money: buy consumer goods and services or invest it to earn interest. We just don’t sit around doing nothing or doing nothing productive. In this way the GDP usually continues to increase.We should investe our money in companies that use it to buy plant and equipment to create additional value.



We could invested in stocks, funds and bonds in domestic and foreign markets. Make sure that money is used by the recipient firms to create additional value. In return, we receive interest or dividends on our account that we use to buy goods and services and reinvest.

The only money that is useless is that which is hoarded. That happens on a large scale when people and businesses lose confidence that their money will bring a satisfactory return, so they stop buying and investing. They just hold it. That can cause a recession or depression. Another possible problem is created by the imbalance of consumption and investment. The relationship between tax amounts, tax rates and productivity and “prosperity” is not obvious.

Increases in per capita GDP depend on increases in productivity. Productivity increases are made either by workers producing more goods and services, or substituting machinery for labor, which requires investment, which requires saving some of the earnings. If workers either do not work harder and smarter, or spend all their earnings on consumption, i.e., save and invest nothing, then productivity and per capita GDP will not increase.

The question then becomes whether workers are more productive or save and invest more to obtain increases in productivity. The answer is determined by experience, and not by theory. Some claim, without proof, that all economic activity, including defense and justice, would be more productive if performed by nongovernment workers. Communists claim, without proof, that all economic activity would be more productive if perfomed by government workers. Libertarians and socialists, without proof, make claims somewhere between these polar types. Through experience, we have seen many cases of nonproductive pursuits by workers. In the U.S. since its founding, trial and error has resulted in the present mix of government and nongovernment economic activities. An American Economist Stanly said recently to me “Assume that we are a business executive and earn million per year. We spend little of our cash each year on goods and services, such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care, private schools for children, cars, boat, vacation, gardener, housekeeper, etc. The poorer sort, i.e., wage earners, use what we give them to buy mostly consumer goods. A small part might be saved and invested like us or our friends, although on a much smaller scale. If we invest our cash in bank acccounts, stocks, mutual funds and bonds of other companies or governments, all of which use it to invest in technology and consumer goods and services.

Again, wage earners get some of the money. For the use of our money, we receive more money as interest and dividends. He further argued “The same things are happening to all our rich friends. The money isn’t just shuttling back and forth among our friends, which would be a useless exercise. We are all using it partly to experience the “good life” and partly to become still richer by prudent investment.

