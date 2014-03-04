Leadership And Freedom

Globally, People are to continue suffering with lack of law and order and uncontrolled and uneven inflation and commodity prices.The responsible leaders should have appropriate plan – as for next after. In fact, if they are plan less, vision less and thoughtless. The people weighted them as painless and not obligatory to the general public. If the political leaders are hungry and thirsty of power only, so that they always would like to remain in the front line of the politics.



Politics should not be for own sake or for leader sake, for people sake. We see talking politics men-to-men, leader –to –leader and party-to-party. On the appetite of a healthy leadership, is seeking the best leader – who is that?As the study showed, the general public are hue and cry in political crisis and out of democracy, peace and harmony and they are being faced the hardships to spend the normal life.



The people facing under the cloud of uncertainty and violence is not good. Once again 'a sea of people' may come to display in search of freedom, peace and security and democracy."We are facing the unsettled landscape and challenges to eligibility to every exercise. There is no any effort or progress seen to end the era. Some leaders are not fully capable to maintain peace and stability". Dr. Surendra Bhakta Pradhanang, is an award winning personality whose work has helped create a new face for tourism and economic development and the best thinker of village development and the nation's developmen further added "people want to see the leaders held more accountable." Let the people decide the development they want.



People's economic development and democracy must not be limited within the paper and speech. In politics must not be for the leaders. Despite, politics must be for the welfare and people's desire.No change, it is experienced, is seen in the politics at all though we talk about people's democracy. In the the heart of the general people known as the strength of People's Democracy, person-to –person. Due to fear, insurgency and instability, people are out of normal life facing horror and danger in every walk of life". Pradhang further said Hence, if the politics remains exceedingly tense and dangerous. This time we can expect nothing for personal benefit. For the people's interest and people's welfare the politics could not have been set at all.



Anyway, people want and need people -oriented democracy not leader-oriented.The system of freedom and democracy must be established. No progress is possible and nothing can be helped to the people unless and until the politics is free from vandalism, insurgency, personal selfishness and danger of power politics in real terms. *************



Journalist and Story Writer Kamala Sarup associates and writes for http://www.mediaforfreedom.com/.



Copyright mediaforfreedom.com

