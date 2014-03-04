As a media person, I would like to congratulate and give my respect to US Marine Corps. We aren’t alone at present to fight for democracy.

America, I hope you will do your best with patience, activeness, experience, responsibility to achieve the goal. I am confident that you will take everything with honor and respect. After I came to the US, every second, minute and hour is a memorable time.

I am remembering how my Marine friend, on the day of departure, he had arrived late in the airport saying that he had an important task to do. He had filled his eyes with tear drops while saying ‘we would work together to defend freedom’.

I could see him waving hands (saying good good-bye above in the air, far off in the sky). Gradually the plane was out of sight. It is very cold today. My face shied in front of my image and my heart beat increased & felt like it stopped. Without taking a breath,I went to my home.

I stared at the rising moon which I wished to get into my palm. The sky was as blue as the ocean. It was as infinite as my imagination. It made me romantic. The sky is about to weep.

It will be better to shut exits and switch off lights while going to bed.

My Marine friend, you are away from me, in a different environment. So, I am trying to show my feelings. It may not reflect my total feelings as I am doing it in a hurry. I wish you a happy Marine Birthday . I send you a lot of love and respect from your great country.

Your arrival, your style of taking tea, your smiling face lovely look make me happy. I did not wish to miss the intelligent conversations my friend.

I know freedom, respect and love is the supreme truth and the truth too can facilitate the completeness of life. I believe in pious love, like the sun is covered. Nothing can separate us. I have faith to meet you again.

You are trying to cross the dark nights and reach to the world of love and light. Your letter suggests that you are very near to that light. I started to write a reply letter in this way. What I am feeling now is that I believe in deep freedom which I think must be delicate as well.

So, I want to join my hands to lead a great nation. ‘Let’s fight against gun violence in America, let's fight for women's health and for immigration reform.

The proposal made my heart swing. Every part of my mind began to play with touch. I dare not stand in front of the mirror. Yes America, I regard you.

The sky and the hearts should be unified. We are to live for our future and the plans that we are imagining. Our love to the justice and love will unite and what is sure is that it will live long. I must continue my love for you.

I began to type on the keyboard. The tears were falling from my cheeks while typing the matter for e-mail.

I always love you US (America).

Published in Newsblaze.com

Copyright mediaforfreedom.com