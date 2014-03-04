Looking for effective leaders and economy

It is hard to vote intelligently when hungry or without shelter. It is also hard to make informed decisions without the information provided by a responsible leaders. It is most difficult to exercise socio/democratic rights when the basic needs affecting life due to poverty, and economic condition. Economic theory holds that a sustainable economy will engender a type of cooperation between the representatives of the people which results

in accomplishments that are useful to the people who elected them rather than the representatives themselves. When the elected representatives only care about their own personal wealth and accomplishments, such a economic development can easily give rise to a condition which is ripe for social unrest.

The social conditions that help foster a successful economic development include a responsible and vibrant press, effective leadership, literacy, universal free education, and ongoing educational opportunities for adults, including job retraining for changing economic circumstances, universal public education system, universal health system, and a populace literate enough and with enough economic awareness to take advantage of the development and education system to educate themselves economically and politically. If these conditions exist, the electorate can effectively judge the politicians they elect and not re-elect them if they find their actions inadequate or not productive enough to solve social ills.

All forms of government and economic development are difficult to inculcate and run successfully because of human nature. Socio-economic condition is no different. If the histories of democratic experiments in Europe and South America are any guide, sometimes several variations are necessary before a people create a workable economy. The United States of America, often held out as the most successful democracy and economic system in the world based on its economic success. There is no exception to the rule that socio economic democracy is a process rather than a static state. The American Civil War, in American history, was fought primarily because of the economic conflict over slavery.

Local economic conditions of each nation must be taken into account. In creating and fostering a economic success, a nation must also allow the ingredients that "grow" and nurture democracies: literacy, effective leadership, education and a development activities. Women's rights as a necessary adjunct to any successful economic system.

The failure to recognize and treat dangerous social ills does not create conditions favorable to the development of an economic society.

