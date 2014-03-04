Media Bring Democracy?

The media is vital to a democracy when it informs readers about current political situations. If journalist that take one sides on controversial subjects and events limit the information presented to the readers who will then take misinformed and incorrect actions to improve events.



Accurate news is the priority of media because media must live up to higher values and serve the interests of truth, freedom, justice and democracy. The media's positive influence can be put to strengthen democratic building processes. We can't forget how the media can work to deflate rumors and propaganda that promotes racism, and violence.So, media must play a very constructive role in educating the people.



Media's growing role in highlighting terrorism and stressed the need for creating awareness among the people. Media also have a duty to report accurately on acts of violence and terrorism. Media organizations also can encourage appropriate support for democratic society. Create pressure to address the problems and also help maintain a balance of power and freedom.



Democratic-oriented articles can contribute to build a democratic society. Media person should not be either partisan or outright controlled. What media can do is to keep writing and keep publicizing the problems to get more people attention and pressure on decision-makers. On the other hand, killing of media people violates international humanitarian law. Any journalists covering issues should be able to report effectively. Under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, journalists must be treated humanely.



We should remember that media can be an instrument of resolution. It is a media that reduces violence, terrorism and fosters human security and democracy.



