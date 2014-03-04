Media:Role in Democracy

The media is vital to a democracy when it informs readers about current events. When Media that take both sides on freedom subjects don't limit the information presented to the readers. People who will then take informed and correct actions to improve events. Democratic news is the utmost priority of responsible media. In my opinion, media must live up to higher values and serve the interests of freedom, rights and justice. The media's influence can be put to strengthen democracy building processes.



Media's role in highlighting terrorism stressed the need for creating awareness among the victim people, women and children. Media also have a duty to report accurately on acts of violence against people. Media also can monitor appropriate support for democracy and to give the public the information necessary to make good decisions. The media can create pressure to address the problem and also help maintain a balance of power.



Media can have a significant impact to build support for efforts to prevent terrorism. Even, much of media should be free. To the extent that the media can bring people's attention,which can help freedom. Even, we can compare hidden parts of media mainstream or traditional. One kind of media may emphasise individualism and independence while another values collectivism and interdependence.



Even, some of media should not be either partisan or outright controlled by, for example, the government, political party or leaders. In the U.S. we don't see that perspective.



Generally, when we people speak of "media", they are including both print and online media. Media can do is to keep writing and keep publicizing the problems of people's life to get more people attention and pressure on decision-makers, political parties, human rights organizations.



If media play effective role, dissatisfied readers can change their government representatives at regular voting intervals to keep events consistent with their views. Any journalists covering war/peace or democracy should be able to report effectively. Under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, journalists must be treated humanely.



