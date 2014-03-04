North Korea is a potential nuclear menace and is being monitored closely to determine if the threat becomes serious. I think that the North Korean government is not so stupid as to actually threaten the region with nuclear weapons, because that would result in its own destruction. Rather, it is trying to obtain economic concessions.

In the past, the U.S. and others set a bad precedent by trying to buy Korean peace. That was foolish, because it only encouraged Korea to ask for more concessions. Hopefully, the U.S. has learned its lesson and will be more realistic from now on. North Korea needs the West much more than the West needs North Korea.

Yesterday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the reported firing of ballistic missiles.

“Such actions violate Security Council resolutions and seriously undermine regional peace and stability. “The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the DPRK leadership to refrain from further provocations and return to full compliance with its international obligations,” ,” Mr. Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson in New York.

P roliferation is a grave danger.

I see the recent nuclear threats in countries around the globe as the inevitable clash between the different political cultures and ideologies. Radical politics is attempting to preserve its culture from contamination by the non-radical cultures, but the pervasiveness of worldwide we need to make this objective possible.

The global majority favors development, Peace, and they want an economic society. I believe economic development will prevail, ultimately, to preserve the economic interests, too. In the interim, however, I have strong confidence that there will be continued development and peace in many countries even of the many internal ethnic, religious, and clan differences.

Suffering of civilians in terrorism, poverty, unemployment, hate and war increases during any kind of socio political transition. Yet radical forces bent on spreading fundamentalist ideologies have arisen. In the past several years, the fighting for power has continued, not only in Nepal but in Sierra Leone, Burundi, Angola, Nigeria, Sudan, Liberia, Guinea, Zimbabwe, Cand ongo. Several years after mass killings in Bosnia, Somalia, and Rwanda, there are at least six major cases of genocide.

Because of the internal poverty, terrorism and conflict many countries are strewn with landmines, which kill thousands of people every year. Abuses against children, including sexual assaults on girls, take place.

It is not easy to bring an economic development and peace in the areas. Says Dr. Tom Marks, a political risk consultant in Hawaii, "Globalization, for all its benefits, has also created a new era of haves and have-nots. It is important to instutute mechanisms that ensure that new opportunities do not favor only a few but provide opportunity for the many."

Equity and development promotes peace, leading to a deeper and more durable peace, denocracy and development because it promotes a political responsibility. It promotes pluralism, diversity, and groups that have a stake in development and peace to defet terrorism.

