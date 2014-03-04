Over Half of 8-12 year olds in Nepal Exposed to Cyber-Risks

Significantly higher risk for those active on social media via mobile

The DQ Institute published its inaugural DQ Impact Report today that summarizes the current state of online child safety and digital citizenship, based on a multi-nation study that included 38,000 8-12 year olds across 29 countries.

The report reveals that 58% of 8-12 year old children in Nepal are exposed to one or more cyber-risks such as cyberbullying, video game addiction, online grooming and online sexual behaviours when using online platforms. The most prevalent cyber-risk for children in Nepal was found to be cyberbullying (49%) followed by online sexual behaviours (26%) and meeting online strangers (15%).

Globally, the cyber-risk exposure for children of this age group is of 56%, which grows particularly acute when children own a mobile phone and actively engage in social media. In such cases, children have a 20% higher likelihood of cyber-risk exposure and have 12 more hours of screen time per week than children who do not own mobile phones. Full results of the report can be found at https://www.dqinstitute.org/2018DQ_Impact_Report/

“From an early age, our children's use of social media through personal mobile phones has been excessive. Before they start actively engaging in social media or owing their mobile phone, we need to empower our children with digital citizenship skills to mitigate cyber-risks and maximize the opportunity of technology,” said Dr Yuhyun Park, Founder of the DQ Institute.

#DQEveryChild as a Vaccine to Cyber-Risks

Beyond IQ and EQ, Digital Intelligence (DQ) is the set of must-have skills that children need to use digital technology and media in safe, responsible and effective ways.

#DQEveryChild™ is a strategic global movement run by the DQ Institute in association with the World Economic Forum to empower children with DQ at the start of their digital lives. It utilizes research-based online platform known as DQWorld.net, for teaching and assessing digital citizenship skills to children ages 8-12 years old. DQ World.net can be easily ‘plugged and played’ into any school or national curriculum, and is free for every child.

In Nepal, Mr Kilanbu and Apex ICT Institute have led the movement in their country by promoting the understanding of digital citizenship and cyber-risks among children 8-12 years old. They started by bringing the DQ Screen Time Study, a multinational project aimed at understanding the digital use habits of young children, to local schools. Within two months, the team was able to implement the DQ Screen Time Study with hundreds of students across several local schools and secure the country’s representation in the DQ Global Impact Report. The team also held workshops for both teachers and parents aimed at introducing the importance of digital citizenship education. In the future, Mr Kilanbu and Apex ICT Institute intend to introduce #DQEveryChild to both private and community schools around Nepal.

“The majority of children and adults risk being addicted to digital media and technologies in Nepal, leading them to become vulnerable to cybercrime and bullying. The DQ Institute’s plan to empower children with digital skills is indeed needed for the nation to raise good digital citizens.” – Mr Kedar Kilanbu, DQ Ambassador to Nepal

