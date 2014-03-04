Reducing child poverty but the action is not effective.

Even much effort, and money were spent reducing child poverty but the action is always relatively not effective. Among many factors the poor status of the development activities are also more responsible for the whole cause. From century children's economic system remain unchanged in the poor countries. Poor political system, and poor programs are equally responsible



Children literacy rate is still low, infant mortality rate is still high. This is very bad signal for reducing child poverty. Other serious problem are seen in the policy area, such as in school curriculum development, and quality of education. Even there are many ways to enhance children development.

Some of the important instruments are to raise children education, better hospitals and services.

But existing programs are not capable to develop children status.Today, the fight to reduce poverty will succeed only by elaborate campaigns to change our programs, a task for which we are admirably suited.Welfare reformists must spend more time and money using the media to change attitudes toward poverty. Therefore, we must spend more time and money keeping the child poverty problem uppermost in our minds, and reminding them that the poor are not necessarily poor from laziness, but rather from the attitudes of those around them who have plenty.

"Furthermore, it is necessary to remind the taxpayers through the mass media that reducing child poverty results in less dangerous and costly criminality, and more productive workers and citizens; in other words, the rich amply benefit by helping the poor. Another important aspect of child poverty solutions that prefer to ignore are the costs associated with welfare. With respect to the effects of high child poverty, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty usually is defined as inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine, it is circular reasoning to show that child poverty produces inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine". According to N. Stanly.It is true, one can point out millions of causes leading to the child poverty and the main divisive issue is economy. There are divisions between abolitionists and pro slavery advocates. How can children survive without economic development? The issue of the economy are two viewpoints. Even economy is mentioned as a minor issue along with several other issues. We should realize that poverty is the issue at the economy. Even Human Rights Watch said " Millions of women and girls turn to domestic work as one of the few economic opportunities available to them. Abuses often take place in private homes and are totally hidden from the public eye. In the worst situations, women and girls are trapped in situations of forced labor or have been trafficked into forced domestic work in conditions akin to slavery. Domestic workers are often hostage to labor agents and employers. Governments must better regulate working conditions, detect violations and impose meaningful civil and criminal sanctions". said report. Regarding above views the authority should consider following measures to reduce child poverty.

It should identify the major macro and micro barriers obstructing programs. It needs to provide economic opportunities to the parents and to rural household and raise social and economic status by increasing their income.

Authorities programs and policy should be effective to make the target groups successful. Authorities also need to provide plan for enhancing national programs. It should also aim for increasing the income of rural poor.

