Republican's tax cut

Republican and its advisors have not managed and fight against terrorism effectively have resulted in more blood and treasure lost, and higher oil prices, which affect the prices of good bought by ordinary Americans more than by rich ones.

Republican always adopted a program of large tax cuts *and* increased defense spending. Thus, current costs are paid by additional debt, which will be paid by later generations in the form of higher taxes, or inflation, or both. As an economic policy to stimulate a moribund economy by higher government spending and increased consumer demand for goods, the statistics on economic growth and unemployment showed that it has failed.

Republican party is allied with the "big money" segments of the republic (the upper 2%) at the expense of 98% of Americans. The result is a widening gap in income distribution that fosters more dissension among economic classes and less market demand that inhibit economic growth for everyone.

My priorities are more similar to those of the Democratic Party, and I favor a vigorous fight against radical terrorism.

For example, I like universal health care for Americans at affordable prices for the poor. I like the idea of buying cheaper drugs from foreigners, like Canada, so many middle class Americans can afford them. However, these subjects are anathema to the republican because they would cut into business profits and they would lose business support.

