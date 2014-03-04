How can you teach a farmer or factory worker to perform simple tasks efficiently if he/she cannot read or write? Thus, we have to develop the educational system, and to teach children how to read, mathematics, science, engineering, and programming may achieve material wealth, because technologies depend on education.





Therefore, even if we had adequate technologies, we would not even be able to adequately maintain education. And also we need to understand, the use of technologies depends also on the economy of our system.



Subsistence economies, with more advanced economies feature the division of labor, technologies, and trade. However, it will take a long time. Economic-reform programs can survive longer if our workforce become educated. That is why it is important to eliminate the dependable policy.



In summary, the kind of economy and polity determine the ability of the success of effective economic system. As we know, it is clear that a system with an unfavorable geography, or culture, or economy is countries in south eastern Europe enjoyed no such advantage and suffered economic stagnation.



