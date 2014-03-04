We must consider material wealth is necessary

We must recognize that we indulge ourselves in a value-judgment: acquiring material wealth is “good”, and not doing so is “bad”. This statement acknowledges the leaders who eschew these values, who must prefer to spend the studies and labor of people, who must consider material wealth a necessary.

However, a country’s geographical disadvantage is offset by its geographical location. Therefore, the geography of a country is an important determinant of its ability to achieve greater wealth.

How can you teach a farmer or factory worker to perform simple tasks efficiently if he/she cannot read or write? Thus, we have to develop the educational system, and to teach children how to read, mathematics, science, engineering, and programming may achieve material wealth, because technologies depend on technical education.



