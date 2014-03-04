We must consider material wealth is necessary

We must recognize that we indulge ourselves in a value-judgment: acquiring material wealth is “good”, and not doing so is “bad”. This statement acknowledges the leaders who eschew these values, who must prefer to spend the studies and labor of people, who must consider material wealth a necessary.
However, a country’s geographical disadvantage is offset by its geographical location. Therefore, the geography of a country is an important determinant of its ability to achieve greater wealth.
How can you teach a farmer or factory worker to perform simple tasks efficiently if he/she cannot read or write? Thus, we have to develop the educational system, and to teach children how to read, mathematics, science, engineering, and programming may achieve material wealth, because technologies depend on technical education.
Therefore, even if we had adequate technologies, which we don’t, we would not even be able to adequately maintain imported technologies because of our poorly educated technicians. And also we need to understand, the use of technologies depends not only on geography and culture, but also on the economy of nations. Subsistence economies, Aborigines, resulted in our subjugation and doom by people with more advanced economies that featured the division of labor, technologies, and trade.
However, it will take a long time because poor and dependable economic system must be eradicated. Rural economic reforms program can survive longer if our workforce become immune within a country. That is why it is important to eliminate bad government, corruption and dependable policy. In summary, the kind of economy and polity determine the ability of the countries to become rich and the successes of effective economic system has prevailed over other forms the world over.
Therefore, even if we had adequate technologies, which we don’t, we would not even be able to adequately maintain imported technologies because of our poorly educated technicians. And also we need to understand, the use of technologies depends on the economy of nations. Subsistence economies, Aborigines, resulted in our subjugation and doom by people with more advanced economies that featured the division of labor, technologies,and trade.
Copyright mediaforfreedom.com