Why an economic policy needs to be regenerated?





There has not been a terrific amount of global progress in the last thirty years in this direction. The quick growth of many different types of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has nearly filled many of the gaps. But even the governments, NGOs have been inefficient to work effectively.

Existing NGOs and often come across to get aid to those in need: child poverty is one of them.





The Earth has experienced a great number of poverty in the last decade.





Can we work together where we can obtain justice ? On the face of it, there were several pits. People are worried about the food, shelter and education.





The poverty will probably put us to think, but as a last resort fallback topic for our frequent anti poverty campaign.





I am straining to solve is why still the action is not always effective? If the government is corrupted and the poor status of the development activities is still happening. Those acts are responsible for the poorest. Poor political system, and poor programs are equally responsible for this catastrophe. I take to emphasize here how existing programs are not capable to develop people's status? I agree, the fight to reduce poverty will succeed only by elaborate campaigns to change our programs, for which we are admirably fitted.





I am focusing here follows solutions through this article. To get more money to reformists must spend more money. Instead of throwing a line about it in obscure academic journals.





Some other important aspect of poverty solutions that favor to ignore are the costs associated with welfare. With respect to the effects of high poverty, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty usually is defined as inadequate food, clothing, protection and medical specialty. It is circular reasoning to prove that poverty produces inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine.





It is true, one can point out the millions of causes leading to the poverty and the main divisive issue is economic. There are divisions between abolitionists and pro slavery advocates.





How can people be without economic benefits? The issue of the economy is two viewpoints on the state. Even the economy is a major subject. We should realize that poverty is the issue of the economic system. I want to emphasize that Maintain the strong economy is the key ingredient to reducing poverty.





Poor are confronting a grave abuses and labor exploitation. That includes verbal abuse and sexual abuse. They still sometimes in many countries, don’t get wages. And also excessive working hours with no rest days. It is truly sad to see that Migrants are especially at risk of abuses. I also want to focus of poor youngsters who are often hostage to labor agents and employers. I require any policy must better regulate working conditions. I want to impose civil and criminal warrants.





Exploitative working conditions often clear the worst forms of labor.





I want to urge to develop labor protections and I likewise want to establish minimum standards of employment.





I am advocating in this article about the authority should consider following measures to end poverty. It should name the major macro and micro barriers obstructing programs. I want to provide economic opportunities to the parents and to rural household and raise the social and economic status by increasing their income.





Economic policy should be effective to get the policy successful. It is also important to offer plans for enhancing national programs. It should also aim for increasing the income of the poor.

She holds a masters degree in economics.

