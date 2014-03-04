Women and Contribution On Development

Women are more concerned about the socio-economic development. They have been playing a crucial role in inspiring the local people and have been contributing to the economy of development programs like schools, and, agriculture etc. The trend of investing in such development program is becoming more and more strong. The role of women investment in accelerating economic growth is by way of infusion of technology and development practices. Despite the poverty situation they have been working hard to promote economy.



Women have been trying to contribute greatly in improving the quality of life. In return, they are not adequately recognised by the authority.

Even in particular, countries with too many mountains with an unfavorable geography, or culture, or economy is severely handicapped to make sufficient economic advances that increase the wealth and living standards of its people. Although we can certainly become richer because of the inevitable trade of cheaper goods and services. Thus, our investment on development that produces more and better goods and services for its own people and for producing goods and services for trade.

As we know women have gone through a cycle of poverty and economic uncertainty. But women are trying to understand what are the faults in the state that sustains poverty. The Government, development organizations should not waste time in reaching across to people living in abject poverty. We need to take a leadership role in identifying the long-term and short-term projects uniting people and enhancing the economy.

A successful development program requires cooperation with the local body. It is necessary to have a investment on education, health and agricultural sectors. Education enhances one's ability to get better work and become an informed citizen, which is important in a development.

Even we know that geography, culture, and leadership are against improving the economic conditions, to move up the ladder economically, our investment on technical education, like programming, which is labor-intensive, and requiring little capital equipment, and export that knowledge.

However, our investment must improve the technical competence of people internally to make a difference economically to the entire country.

On its part, must study the suggestions and take the necessary decisions. Effective administrations with strong policies in certain administrative sectors could play a great role in the promotion of sustainable development in the long run.

