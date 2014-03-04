Women And Role Of Media

The media's role should be to generate awareness violence against women and it has to be more aware because many women have said that the media coverage (of rape or other violence) was like a second assault. We have some questions.

Will media play a pivotal role? Will media discuss serious issues right to freedom and right to equality? News coverage of violence against women has often been sensational. Media coverage of sexual assault have begun to change. Media also have a duty to report accurately on acts of violence against women.

Media have to be commended.

Media should highlight injustices. According to Demographic and Health Surveys "High rates of domestic violence in all cases and specifies that over 40% of women in several countries. Interestingly, in most countries, the highest rates of violence occur in moderately wealthy households. A new report by global human rights group, Amnesty International said "millions of women are beaten, raped, murdered, and assaulted. At least one in three women faces serious violence. The role of media is important to the issue of violence against women.

The UN Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women said "Some groups of women, such as belonging to minority groups, indigenous women, refugee women, migrant women, disabled women, elderly women are especially vulnerable to violence'.

Good implementation of laws and concept at the policy making level should develop story lines, that promote healthy attitudes toward women. Media should provide fair and full coverage of women.

