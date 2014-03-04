Women, Poverty And Creating development

Accordingly, we must follow UN Millennium Goal as common programs and obligations to educate and protect children and women and it also stressed to reduce poverty and provide job opportunities to women. We must open more child care centers and women's colleges for a nice education, health and potential of employment opportunities to private sector.



Thus, we need the economic revolution for accelerating development of other sectors of the economy.Unemployment is reactions to the unstable economic crisis. If on the other side, National productivity as well as GDP growth rate is very low, inflaion on daily consumption goods is going to be very high. If the supply system is not good, mostly blocked and black-marketed in the system. If the general expenditure is being increased day by day as burden to the women. If the tax paid by the general public could not have been utilized in productive sectors.

To measure the present economic unemployment crisis in the US, educators, planners and developers have to make planning for economic development.

Dr Surendra Pradhanang is an award winning personality whose work has helped create a new face for tourism and economic development, said. "We want, is the common factor of development which affects the whole economic system. "No developments ' is the major causes of crisis, and unemployment. Secondly, the massive programs on rehabilitation and economic development strategy have to be introduced and applied. The youths, intellectuals, experts, technocrats and above all brain power ought to be utilized for economic development. In fact,development in various fields should be handed over at the hands of experts and specialists with due consideration.

He further added "We are on the effort of combating poverty. Theoretically, concerned authorities talked much more about our poverty and its combat and held several seminars and conferences on it. Consequently, poverty could not have reduced in real terms.

We see the major focal point poverty alleviation focused even in the preamble of those of national plans. But the implication of poverty alleviation programs is being experienced is very weak and ineffective to cope with the absolute poverty. Poverty alleviation fund has been established in Nepal. Some poverty alleviation programs alleviation' were started . Due to poor implementation and absence of honesty in program ,the output of the programs could not have resulted in significance. Analitically, despite of the programs undertaken no progress was made in combating poverty especially in Nepal".

He also said " we have the provision of general standard education, but it would not have taken any special step on appropriate education and employment for the children and women so far. Women estimated to constitute 62.50 percent of the illiterate population of Nepal are - a serious concern.Indeed, we are not in front line on special steps to children and women for education and employment opportunities at all. However, it has started in order to uplift poor women, and illustrates an awareness for women's education and income generation programs that launched in some places.

