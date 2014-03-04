We have questions. Why are women journalists still facing unfair treatment? Why isn't the media making an effective effort to mainstream a women perspective in policies? Even the Beijing Platform underlines the increased participation of women in media. We have more questions: Have there been advocacy efforts to monitor and work with media, training for media professionals? Globally, the media shows little interest in women's issues, and most of it is negative.



The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said that despite the fact that women comprise at least 38 per cent of the workforce in journalism, less than one per cent of the media executive posts are held by women. The list of obstacles is long.: negative attitudes towards women journalists, lack of equal pay, lack of access to further training, lack of access to decision-making positions etc".



IFJ, further says "Around the world the struggle for equality in media is a constant battle for recognition of women's rights. The issue is always there whether it is in discrimination over jobs and pay," .



The media does not seem to have given adequate attention to women's issues. Regarding women's issues the media has been at irresponsible. Few women are given space in print and electronic media. And even in the presentation of some women, more importance is given to their personal affairs than their achievements. Even women's participation in journalism, including electronic and print media, marked a rise in the last couple of years but most of them give up the profession for various problems.



There is also a lack of women's representation. Their roles are limited. Another common feature of media's presentation of women is their objectification of women as sex symbols. The women movie artists are attacked with vulgar language. Women's limited participation in media is considered a major obstacle to a positive and inspiring. Work environment needs to be encouraging. The media should inspire all to make opinions and decisions on development, human rights, women's rights and women's place in a society.



ASMITA feminist magazine argued: "Women's groups have to pay more attention to their relationship with the media. They should also work toward clarifying to reporters, editors and other media practitioners, in terms of disposition and skill, the intricacies of incorporating a gender perspective into their work".



The media can influence and should provide accurate guidance about women's issues. As we know most of the plans have remained silent about women's participation in the media sector. Globally, there are some policies such as the national policy on communications, the Press and Publication Act, national-broadcasting by-laws made, but they are not implemented in a true spirit. More and more women should be encouraged to join the editorial section of the media.



It is important that the journalists should have a positive attitude towards women's issues. Similarly, the presentation of women in the media in a manner which exploits them mentally should be discouraged.



