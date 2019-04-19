



International Mother Earth Day on 22 April each year was established

by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009. Its aim is to

promote living in harmony with Nature and to achieve a just balance

among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and

future generations. The concept of living in harmony with Nature was

seen by the U.N. delegates as a way "to improve the ethical basis of

the relationship between humankind and our planet." It is the

biosphere we all belong to which is becoming the common heritage of

mankind which we must defend.





The term "Mother Earth" is an expression used in different cultures to

symbolize the inseparable bonds between humans and Nature.

Pachamama is the term used in the Andean cultures of South

America. The Earth and the ecosystem is our home. We need to

care for it as a mother is supposed to care for her children and the

children to show love and gratitude in return. However, we know from

all the folk tales of the evil stepmother as well as the records of

psychoanalytic sessions that mother-children relations are not always

relations of love, care and gratitude. Thus to really live in harmony

with Nature

requires deep shifts in values and attitudes, not just "sustainable

development" projects.





The United Nations began its focus on ecological issues with the

preparations for the 1972 Conference in Stockholm and has continued

with the 1992 Rio Declaration followed by the Rio plus 20 conference

20 years later. However the concept of living in harmony with Nature

is relatively new as a U.N. political concept. Yet it is likely to be

increasingly a theme for both governmental policy making and

individual action.





As Rodney Collin wrote in a letter "It is extraordinary how the key-

word of harmony occurs everywhere now, comes intuitively to

everyone's lips when they wish to express what they hope for. But I





feel that we have hardly yet begun to study its real meaning. Harmony

is not an emotion, an effect. It is a whole elaborate science, which for

some reason has only been fully developed in the realm of sound.

Science, psychology and even religion are barely touching it as yet."

(1)





Resolutions in the U.N. General Assembly can give a sense of

direction. They indicate that certain ideas and concepts are ready to

be discussed at the level of governments. However, a resolution is

not yet a program of action or even a detailed framework for

discussion. "Living in harmony with Nature" is at that stage on the

world agenda. Since the start of the yearly observation of Mother

Earth Day in 2010, there have been useful projects proposed around

a yearly theme. The 2018 theme is to reduce pollution from plastics.

Rene Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens

The

exponential growth of plastics is now a real threat by injuring marine

life, littering beaches and landfills and clogging waste systems. There

need to

reduce the single use of plastic objects by reusing and recycling

plastic objects.

However reducing pollution from plastic objects, while useful, is not

yet living in harmony with Nature. There is still efforts to be made to

spell out the ethical base and the necessary shifts in attitudes and

actions.





