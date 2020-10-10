Among many factors the poor status of the development activities are also more responsible for the whole cause. From century people's economic system remain unchanged. Poor political system, and poor programs are equally responsible. literacy rate is still low, infant mortality rate is still high. Other serious problem are seen in the policy area, such as in school curriculum development, and quality of education.

Even there are many ways to enhance development. Some of the important instruments are to raise education, better hospitals and services. Today, the fight to reduce poverty will succeed only by elaborate campaigns to change our programs, a task for which we are admirably suited.

1. To get more money to poor welfare reformists must spend more time and money using the policy to change attitudes toward poverty instead of writing about it in obscure academic journals. Therefore, we must spend more time and money keeping the poverty problem uppermost in our minds, pricking their "conspicuous consumption" attitudes, and reminding them that the poor are not necessarily poor from laziness, but rather from the attitudes of those around them who have plenty.

Furthermore, it is necessary to remind the taxpayers through the policy that reducing poverty results in less dangerous and costly criminality, and more productive workers and citizens; in other words, the rich amply benefit by helping the poor. Another important aspect of poverty solutions that prefer to ignore are the costs associated with welfare. With respect to the effects of high poverty, we are in the realm of speculation. Since poverty usually is defined as inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine, it is circular reasoning to show that child poverty produces inadequate food, clothing, shelter and medicine.

It is true, one can point out millions of causes leading to the poverty and the main divisive issue is economy. There are divisions between abolitionists and pro slavery advocates. The issue of the economy are two viewpoints on the nation. Even economy is mentioned as a minor issue along with several other issues. We should realize that poverty is the issue at the economy.

Maintain the strong economy is the key component to reducing poverty. Lose that bond and we will see poverty that we have never dreamed of.

Even Human Rights Watch said in a report "Domestic workers face a wide range of grave abuses and labor exploitation, including physical and sexual abuse, forced confinement, non-payment of wages, denial of food and health care and excessive working hours with no rest days. Migrants and children are especially at risk of abuse.



"Millions of women and girls turn to domestic work as one of the few economic opportunities available to them. Abuses often take place in private homes and are totally hidden from the public eye. In the worst situations, women and girls are trapped in situations of forced labor or have been trafficked into forced domestic work in conditions akin to slavery. Domestic workers are often hostage to labor agents and employers. Governments must better regulate working conditions, detect violations and impose meaningful civil and criminal sanctions'. HRW said.

Recommendation

Regarding above views the authority should consider following measures to reduce poverty. It should identify the major macro and micro barriers obstructing programs. It needs to provide economic opportunities to the household and raise social and economic status by increasing their income. Authorities programs and policy should be effective to make the target groups successful. Authorities also need to provide plan for enhancing national programs. It should also aim for increasing the income of rural poor.

Copyright mediaforfreedom.com