In the meanwhile as before: poverty, unemployment, price rises,murder, is to continue. Political groups are to continue with their agitations. Political leaders are to spend their time and energy in wrangling and " talks". People are to continue suffering with lack of law and order and uncontrolled and uneven inflation and commodity prices.

The leaders have no appropriate plan – as for next after. In fact, they are plan less, vision less and thoughtless. The people weighted them as painless and not obligatory to the general public. The political leaders are hungry and thirsty of power only, so that they always would like to remain in the front line of the politics.

"Politics in seems for own sake or for leader sake, but not for people sake. We see talking politics men-to-men, leader –to –leader and party-to-party. on the appetite of a healthy leadership, is seeking the best national leader – who is that?" asked Dr. Surendra Pradhanag.

He further said "As the study showed on the present political situation, the general public are hue and cry in political crisis and out of peace,jobs and harmony and they are being faced the hardships to spend the normal life. People are facing under the cloud of uncertainty and violence and poverty is not good. Once again 'a sea of people' may come to display in search of peace and economic security and real democracy before the government.

people are facing the unsettled landscape and challenges to eligibility to every political exercise. Due to the unfinished power-sharing negotiations between leaders, there is no any effort or progress seen to end the era of 'political victimization'. The political leaders are not fully capable to convenes the people in order to maintain economic prosperity, peace and political stability.Dr. Pradhanang of Nepal is an award winning personality whose work has helped create a new face for tourism and economic development and the best thinker of village development.

People want to see the political leaders held more accountable before the law and regulations ruled by the constitution.

Pradhang further said " Let the people decide the policies they want. People's democracy must not be limited within the paper and speech. Politics must not be for the political leaders. Despite, politics must be for the welfare and people's desire. No change, it is experienced, is seen in the politics at all though we talk about people's democracy. In the country at the heart of the general people known as the strength of People's Democracy, person-to –person politics. Due to fear, poverty and instability of the politics, people are out of normal life facing horror and danger in every walk of life.

He said "Hence, the politics remains exceedingly tense and dangerous. This time we can expect nothing than the picturesque of dispute and quarrel for power sharing and dirty politics for personal benefit. For the people’s interest and people's welfare the present politics could not have been set at all. Anyway, people want and need people -oriented democracy not leader-oriented democracy.

The system of real democracy must be established. No progress is possible and nothing can be helped to the people unless and until the politics is free from personal selfishness and danger of power politics in real term.

The leaders look like the pendulum of a clock switched on the strength of a battery charge which is moved by

Forces.

Kamala associates and writes for http://www.mediaforfreedom.com/.