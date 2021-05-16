Skip to main content
Media for Freedom
Urgent Appeal to Halt Violence in the Jerusalem-Gaza Area
Author:
Rene Wadlow
Urgent Appeal to Halt Violence in the Jerusalem-Gaza Area
I
The Association of World Citizens, devoted to ending armed conflicts through negotiations in good faith, addresses an Urgent Appeal to all parties to halt violence in the Jerusalem-Gaza area. In this highly inflammatory situation, there can be an escalation to the conflict at any point. Violence can lead to ever greater violence and can spread to other areas, an indication of which is the recent violence in the city of Lod.
The Association of World Citizens calls upon all parties to refrain from provocative action. As World Citizen and psychologist Bruno Bettelheim wrote, “Violence is the behavior of someone incapable of imagining other solutions to the problems at hand.” Therefore, the Association of World Citizens calls for creative thinking for new approaches to cooperative and harmonious living together of Israelis and Palestinians.
Prof. René Wadlow is President of the Association of World Citizens.
--
http://www.mediaforfreedom.com
Column:
News
Submitted by
kamala
on
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 19:44
Editorial/Opinion
Advocating for the health of women
When political leaders are busy committing economic crimes?
Education and recidivism go against each other
Returning to Work During COVID-19
COVID-19 Presents a Dilemma for Political Leaders
Testing for Covid-19
Women’s Political Freedom
Life is not only meant to remain alive
I Love Cape May
Pandemic is a grim reminder
My life in New York City During Covid-19 Pandemic, a poem
Social Transformation And Poverty?
News
The Lasting Significance of David Hume
Managing asthma well is key to living life normally
Jerusalem: A Flashpoint For Conflict Or Microcosm Of Peace
Seventy-Three Years Of Deadly Illusions
Urgent Appeal to Halt Violence in the Jerusalem-Gaza Area
Four Pillars of Biden’s Mideast Strategy
The Brutes Haven’t All Been Exterminated
Eliminating illicit tobacco trade is a step towards #EndTobacco and SDGs
Erdogan’s Misogyny Transcends His Moral Decadence
Jacob you are always beautiful
drug against Covid-19
Jackson Pollock’s Mural at the Guggenheim Museum
Main menu
Home
Articles
Editorial/Opinion
News
Contact
Advertorial
MFF Old Website Contents
Love, Forgiveness, Kindness, Democracy, Human Rights, Freedom, Peace and Literature
To promote freedom, democracy, anti-terrorism, Literature, women rights, public health, peace and empowerment (http://mediaforfreedom.com) has a strong role to play. Its activities support Peace, Public health, Democracy, Freedom, Human rights, Women/Children, development in societies undergoing crisis and changes. In fact, mediaforfreedom has set objectives like research on contemporary issues, conduct regular media watch, networking with relevant organizations and training for journalist and so on. The contributors are fully responsible for their articles, news and do not represent the views of mediaforfreedom.com. Contributors and editor will not be paid. Articles, News and Press releases should be directed to the editor to Kamala B. Sarup at kamalasarup@gmail.com
Today's popular content
An HIV vaccine will never work in isolation
New global tourism initiative to ‘steer industry onto a truly sustainable path’ – UN
Banner 3
The 2nd Asia Pacific Feminist Forum
We have no plan B, we have to get rid of this virus'- new head of UN Ebola mission
Ban reaffirms support for peace on Korean Peninsula
2015 Can and must be time for global action
Global Compact to help end poverty
Women’s Political Participation
UN to host new round of talks among Libyan parties with view to ending crisis
Ebola vaccines show ‘acceptable safety
Development and education reform
Haiti's earthquake victims, looks ahead to brighter future
Women managers, urges greater efforts for workforce equality
Unsafe Abortions and Empowerment
Pages
…
…
next ›
last »
more
Cluster Map
Find us on Facebook
Find us on Twitter
Tweets by @mffmedia
Find us on Google+