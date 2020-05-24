Women’s Political Freedom



It is true, globally, that the role of women in politics and economics is increasing but this is only true on paper, not in practical use.



Equality and justice can only be maintained if there is 50 percent rights in both politics and economics affairs. Women comprise more than 50 percent of the population and a great percentage percent of women are affected by terrorism globally. Since terrorism started, rape and kidnapping have increased. Prostitution increased. Kidnap and torture still take places.



Thus, many women avoid politics in many parts of the world, as there is no adequate representation and participation of women in the national politics. On the other side, globally, there are millions of women who live below the poverty line, and are struggling from day to day to make ends meet. As an impact of International Women’s year and decade, discussion and debate has begun regarding women’s rights.



In order to change the socio-economic and political status of women, the role played by women should not be feeble and insignificant. Globally, involvement of education and politics is very little; hence, women are incapable of fighting for their rights.



I agree women’s empowerment depends also on the wealth of a country. Women’s empowerment is key to social and economic development. Good economic programs would help women straighten their financial needs and maintain fiscal discipline.



Creation begins with women. Women have played an unprecedented role in shaping and safeguarding culture. Good economic programs could help increase women’s income and it helps to reduce poverty. Women’s consensus is to establish stable politics for all-round development and freedom by providing equal opportunities, both in rights and duties.



