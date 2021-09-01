2021, I lighten a candle for Kelly (poem)

2021, I lighten a candle for Kelly Lavorgna (poem)





Kelly, Last night and today,

Just lighting a candle for Kelly

To get a little warm.

I'm catching up with tears and smile

Between sorrow and moon

Not very far away.

That's a constant

Leaving here all

Let me see it now 2021

I brought a candle and lit it for Kelly

For awakening her soul.

To ensure the journey in the morning

In the luminosity of day.

As her love remains firm,

In what way is her life different?

Tonight,

The rain will be her season.

The wind will not blow it.

As a lovely star in the night sky,

It grows up as high as it can go

It leads her into her life Andrew

I light a candle for them solely

Standing 2021

While holding my hand,

I am simply about to sleep,

I see

Insomniac by night,

Still a light in the darkness,

I do wish to share.

I'm back.

I'm still lighting candle.

Tonight,

Rain will come in its season

The wind will not blow them out

As a beautiful star in night's sky,

It grows up as high as it can go

It leads kelly into her life and.

I'm lighting candle.

Standing for her smile in 2021