2021, I lighten a candle for Kelly (poem)

2021, I lighten a candle for Kelly Lavorgna (poem)
Kelly, Last night and today,
Just lighting a candle for Kelly
To get a little warm.
I'm catching up with tears and smile
Between sorrow and moon
Not very far away.
That's a constant
Leaving here all
Let me see it now 2021
I brought a candle and lit it for Kelly
For awakening her soul.
To ensure the journey in the morning
In the luminosity of day.
As her love remains firm,
In what way is her life different?
Tonight,
The rain will be her season.
The wind will not blow it.
As a lovely star in the night sky,
It grows up as high as it can go
It leads her into her life Andrew
I light a candle for them solely
Standing 2021
While holding my hand,
I am simply about to sleep,
I see
Insomniac by night,
Still a light in the darkness,
I do wish to share.
I'm back.
I'm still lighting candle.
Tonight,
Rain will come in its season
The wind will not blow them out
As a beautiful star in night's sky,
It grows up as high as it can go
It leads kelly into her life and.
I'm lighting candle.
Standing for her smile in 2021