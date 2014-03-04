Breast cancer: She will always be missed !

Four years ago my beautiful and kind older sister Bimala was diagnosed with advanced Brest Cancer, died after a courageous battle against Brest cancer in January 2016 and grief hit me like a hell. I have lost her my idol role model. She showed me that compassion, hard work, love, and forgiveness have a power. She was a loving, beautiful and caring woman. I am missing her with tears each and every day. I know how difficult it is when you lose a loved one. She was a great woman and very beautiful.

She had a small role in the telefilm. I also believe, when there is life there is always hope of surviving even the hardest of times. What I have learned through this very difficult life, is love, forgiveness and compassion. My whole life I have been taking care of mysister and others. This, has been my painful time, painful life, and I have learned to be far more compassionate. life has been hard, but lessons are to be learned. Life, to be sure, is a journey – and filled with more pain, more suffering and heartbreak. How much I cared about my sister and was fully committed to support her with everything (even my own life). This is a part of life everyone undergoes through the most important thing is to bear the pain. I think, she is in a better place where she will never have to suffer the pain.