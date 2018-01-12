PRESS RELEASE: HIGH ATLAS FOUNDATIONS CELEBRATES CROSS-COUNTRY PLANTING DAY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12.1.2018 High Atlas Foundations celebrates Cross-Country Planting Day, Tree planting event totaling 9,000 trees Marrakech, Morocco: The High Atlas Foundation (HAF) continues its legacy this Monday, January 15th, through a mass planting of pomegranate, almond, fig, walnut, and carob trees across Morocco. HAF is a Moroccan and United States nonprofit organization dedicated to combating poverty and promoting sustainable agricultural development through targeted empowerment focused campaigns.



Marking the beginning of the January growing season, this event will engage HAF’s partner nurseries, project coordinators, and site populations.



The day-long event will include planting over 9,000 trees across Morocco at the schools and community sites in the following sixteen provinces: El Haouz, Rhamna, El Youssoufia, Essaouira, Ouarzazate, Taroudant, Skhirate, Oujda, Fes, Ben Sliman, Azilal, Boujdour, Tantan, Laayoune, Sidi Ifni, and Marrakech.



On behalf of the High Atlas Foundation: “Planting trees in all parts of Morocco, in rural places and cities, with people young in years and young at heart, of all backgrounds and with all dreams for a good future – and to do so in tandem, together at the same moment – fulfills life, love, and unity among us and with earth. And to everyone in the United States: Happy Martin Luther King Day. In Morocco, we are united with you on this day, every year, in Volunteerism.”



Since the year 2000, HAF has been able to promote economic growth and sustainability with thousands of families in Morocco through community lead agricultural development. Campaigns prioritizing participatory models when working with women and youth center around the needs and vision of each community.



The High Atlas Foundation is exceedingly grateful to all our current partners in Morocco: Ecosia; Middle East Partnership Initiative; Farmer-to-Farmer with Land O’ Lakes; Siemens Wind Solar; United Nations Development Program; High Commission of Waters and Forests and the Fight Against Desertification; the ministries of Youth and Sports, Agriculture, and Education; Yves Saint Laurent Beauté; Project PUR; Al Akhawayn University; University Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah; National Endowment for Democracy; the cooperatives of Aboghlou, Adrar, Idraren, and Imdoukal Znaga; Moroccan Jewish Community; Empowerment Institute; FRÉ; Kahina Giving Beauty; and the provincial authorities.



HAF, founded by former Peace Corps Volunteers, continues work in other areas of youth development, women’s empowerment, multicultural development actions, and carbon offsetting throughout Morocco. Find more information about the High Atlas Foundation at www.highatlasfoundation.org or follow them on Twitter @HafFdtn. Copyright mediaforfreedom.com