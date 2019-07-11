Court Finds Nonviolent Nuclear Weapons Protestors Guilty

In Brunswick, Georgia, a group of seven anti-nuclear peace activists, known as the Kings Bay Plowshares 7 (KBP7), face over 20 years in prison for breaking into the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.





As part of a Christian pacifist movement called Plowshares, the KBP7 engaged in nonviolent direct action at the naval base on April 4th, 2018. April 4 is the anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination. The activists cut through fences to gain access to the base, thought to contain one of the greatest concentrations of nuclear weapons in the world. They used bottles of their own blood to create messages opposing nuclear weapons and in favor of peace.



In a collective trial, the KBP7 was been found guilty of conspiracy, trespassing, destruction of government property, and depredation of government property. Although they have been charged with several felonies, they argue that their actions were necessary to challenge the far greater crime of weapons of mass destruction.



