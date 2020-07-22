COVID-19 and Returning to work



I was at home for almost three months without work and it was not a

happy moment due to the ongoing pandemic. In NJ alone, the

unemployment rate reached 15.3% in April (Marcus, 2020) due to the

temporary closing of the business and establishment that helped put

food on the table for these people. “The jobless rate is the highest

since record-keeping began in 1976, the state labor commissioner said

and exceeded the national rate, which hit 14.7% in April. A staggering

38.6 million people across the nation and 1.1 million in New Jersey

have filed claims for unemployment benefits since the start of the

public health crisis.” (Marcus, 2020).



With the pandemic crisis at its peak, it was obvious and difficult for

the people to apply for the unemployment and approval in NJ. I also

work for a small business in Cape May. It is one of the best beds and

breakfast places named “Casablanca and the Harrison Inn” both located

in Cape May, NJ. When the stay home order hit, it was truly an awful

experience as every family of Casablanca and the Harrison Inn were

directly affected by the pandemic aftershock.



The whole country was in economic meltdown and all kinds of businesses

especially the small businesses were affected. However, when the

government started to open the states in phases, they introduced an

SBA (Small Business Administration) loan also termed as Paycheck

Protection Program whose main target is to help businesses especially

small ones to keep their workers/workforce employed during this

crisis. When my boss Kelly and Andrew called me and asked if I was

able to work, I was reluctant at first. Without a cure I felt as if

something is pulling and stopping me from leaving my home since

opening the business is also risking the chances of infection.

Anthony Fauci, US top infectious disease specialists, says,” if we

open soon it could lead to new coronavirus infection and deaths.”



It is important to look after the human costs rather than the

economic costs. Reopening the business aids the declining economy and

even though health experts warn us of dangers of reopening the country

sooner, if proper precautions and meticulous planning are done, one

can control being infected with the virus. In other words, without

strict health and social distancing, reopening the country will

possibly pose to be more dangerous. Casablanca Inn also had plans

regarding the control measure for virus spread. Hence after

considering the safety measures taken, my perception changed, and I

agreed to continue the work.



We are strictly practicing social distancing, at work. I appreciate

all the help my bosses are doing to make us comfortable midst this

crisis. Since there is an expansion in testing, we must rapidly

improve treatment options. Now due to pandemic a lot of business must

remodel their strategies of operation so that they can operate even

when another pandemic resurfaces. There must be a reasonable

compromise, a reasonable mix of pace and degree of opening coupled

with loosening of social distancing and wearing masks at work. When

reopening, business plans must be prepared to ensure the public health

and a balanced economy issue. Each state or locality will have to make

local decisions and make sure the impacts of epidemiologically and

economically.



I am lucky that I could work in an environment where proper safety

precaution is adopted. However, there are a lot of other companies

that are unable to restart their business and the promise for

employment for their employees is still vague.





COVID-19 and Returning to work