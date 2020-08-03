HIV risk in women

Lack of respect for women's sexual and reproductive rights is a big problem. Women living with HIV have no access to family planning services. Indeed, the most NGOs working on HIV/AIDS are not strong. There is much duplication of activities and there is no focal point for the development of a policy. HIV/AIDS prevention and control requires a multisectoral approach.



HIV prevention program cannot be successful unless women are financially dependent.We desperately need a fresh and comprehensive approach to both women's rights and deal with HIV crises. HIV prevention program, to be truly effective, must include educational initiatives. HIV related illness and death create new poverty.

For adult females, the situation is particularly worrisome. Commercial sex continues to be illegal it is often hidden and clandestine work, which makes prevention interventions difficult. Then, how can we overcome the social responses to fear, denial, stigma and discrimination that accompany this epidemic? We cannot let another International AIDS Day to come and go without understanding that women's economic and social inequality kills young girls and adult females.

Though the life-prolonging drugs ARVs bring relief to the spirits of people living with HIV but poor people have not been able to afford them. With the cost of counselling, social support and medical care is a lot higher.

The monetary value of the medicine is high, so the local people do not have easy access to buy it. Even the check-up charge is costly. because of the kit, which is really expensive. Price of ART had to be fetched down to make it accessible for the poor.

A central obstacle in overcoming the problem was the refusal of the political leadership. They don’t accept the fact that the disease had gained a foothold. Most policy-makers are hesitant to draw the difficult policy decision. less access to health delivery services, lack of sex education in school curriculum, sexuality issues as social taboos, and poor knowledge about condoms are also contributing to increase HIV/AIDS infection. Political loyalty is lacking and ineffective implementation of plans is the problem.

It is extremely essential to address the problem and empowering women and girls is necessary. Medical discussion and psychological support to the victims are also essential factors. We must try to slow new cases through preventive education and encouraging safety. Investing in health can reduce the risk of HIV. HIV/AIDS is generally prevalent in the age group of 15-49 years. This age group is very much important from the productivity point of perspective. This age group is again the most sexually active group. If we have a look of the roots of the transmission of HIV, we discover that sexual transmission of HIV is most common. It is the cause of transmission in almost 90 per cent of the total infections. This simply construes that there is an urgent need to propagate for safer sex practices and awareness efforts on HIV/AIDS at home and at work place.

Lack of education will naturally mean lack of consciousness about HIV. Particularly vulnerable are young people in sex work, young intravenous drug users. Yet a vast number of young women remain unaware or ignorant concerning HIV. Higher medical expenditures will reduce not only preservation, but also other current expenditures. High infection rate with HIV is a real cause of concern.

