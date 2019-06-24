How to Have Fun (Not) Traveling this Summer



Confession: Traveling during the busy summer season just isn’t for me. In our modern age filled with digital nomads and travel hacking devotees, it’s almost a sin not to be daydreaming about the next summer vacay.



But in my humble opinion, summer travel can be a bit unpleasant. Of course, it largely depends on the destination. But with the swarms of tourists at popular locales — not to mention prices for airfare, hotel stays, and tourist attractions spike — I’d rather stay local during the summer. I’m willing to swap jetting off to different countries for a leisurely bike ride around my neighborhood.



If you have a similar mindset, here are some ways to make the most of a non-traveling summer.



Go on a Staycation



Staycations are terribly underrated. You can use them as an excuse to explore your current town. I’m fortunate enough to live in Los Angeles, where there’s a bounty of art openings, food and music festivals, and delicious eateries popping up all the time. When I spent my summers in Chicago, there were free neighborhood street fests every weekend, concerts at Millennium Park, free yoga classes in the park, and neighborhood gatherings.



I moved a little east of Los Angeles city proper about a year ago, to a small nature area with a population of about 10,000. There are chili cookoffs, gorgeous mountains, and many hiking trails. I’m also looking for a bike to explore my new ‘hood.



Check the calendar section of your town’s website to keep up to date with all the fun, free activities in your town or city.



Create Mission-Based Adventures



You can create what I call a mission-based staycation, such as trying out the best hikes in your area, tasting one ice cream (or a few!) at every ice cream shop in town, or reading every book by your favorite author at the local library.



Some examples: My friend Mel decided to have a “year of museums,” where she’ll visit different museums and art happenings around town. My other pal Lindsay plans on going on one hike a month throughout the year. Fun can be found right under your nose!



Make Small Tweaks



You don’t need to make a big plan to enjoy the summer months where you live. Try switching out your habits. For instance, try biking to the park instead of driving there. Or enjoy breakfast out in your yard instead of at your dining table with the curtains drawn. You’ll be surprised at how the small changes can really help pave the way to new experiences, or a new way of looking at things. It could even make feel like you’re somewhere else.



Swap Homes with Friends



See if any pals and family members in other parts of town are up for swapping homes for a weekend. You can either do it Airbnb-style or stay with them for a few days — that way you can change up the scenery and enjoy a new neighborhood.



I have apartment swaps planned with pals who live in Hollywood and West L.A. It will certainly feel like a mini-vacation!



Try a No-Spend Weekend



I experimented with a no-spend weekend a few years ago, and not only did I save money, but it was fun! Before I embarked on the journey, I set up some ground rules: I could stock up on food to last me through the weekend, I could use my public transit card, and I was allowed to spend any gift cards. I planned my weekend around free activities and using up my gift cards.



If forgoing doling out cash on the weekend is too tough for you due to social commitments and general temptations, do a test run during the workweek. Because you typically have less free time and social outings, you won’t be as tempted to spend.



Ramp Up Your Side Hustle



If you’re looking to boost your cash flow, summer is ripe for seasonal gigs. Take advantage of the fact that more people are traveling to snag jobs pet sitting or tending to a neighbor’s plants. You can also scoop up more gigs as a rideshare driver or brand ambassador at outdoor festivals. In summers past, I’ve sat for friends’ furbabies and proctored at a local university during the summer session.



I work my buns off during the summer so that I save up for stuff I want, and aim to less some time off during the holidays. Co-worker taking time off? See if you can take extra shifts. Or if you’re a freelancer or gig economy worker, see if your clients are in need of extra help during the summer months.



Save for Off-Season Travel



Rather than put everything on a card and pay it off post-travels, have the money saved up front. Peak travel seasons for most places tend to generally be June through August. If you’d like to travel during the fall or spring, figure out exactly how much you’ll need by when, and get to work saving your beans.



Besides a short camping trip in June, I only travel in the off-season. I have a trip to the East and Midwest scheduled for the fall and am steadily saving for a trip to Southeast Asia next year. I’ve committed to saving a set amount each week and will bolster my goal with any “extra cash” I earn.



Remember: Staying local doesn’t have boring or induce cabin fever. By getting creative, putting on your exploration cap and making small tweaks, you can have a blast this summer in your city!





--

Copyright http://www.mediaforfreedom.com

This article was published at hicharlie.com