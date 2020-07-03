I am feeling her pain

In a way she had felt real bad. Especially, such events bring imbalance in her mental state and make it sorrowful too. Any woman who has often been reading mental concepts that living through wealthy mental condition is exceedingly dangerous to life, she is easily tired of the place and it has become a weakness and these days this very weakness has made her constantly insane.







At present even the mind of home brings fear in her. Then, in the morning when she goes out of her home, every time she is discharged with the thought of her possibly returning home in the evening. Although the place where your own parents and sister live, should be pleasant yet the people who don't understand her well, begin to connect all kinds of things at that time. She is whiny and sad and mostly poor. Certainly, she remains in a way dissatisfied with herself.





She possesses her own dream, that is to say, not only for defining a dream, but also a dream that accepts the reality which provides some achievement. 'Every human being lives depended on some dream'. This was what written in a letter to her by her real close friend at one time. At that time, in fact, she had certainly got an opportunity to think a little about her own life. Now slowly, her dream has transformed into wanting, dissatisfaction and conflict, making her life a different journey.





"Isn't the translation of spirit into a journey, that's divided into different smaller parts?"Often she feels agitated with the answerless answer when she interviews herself. At that time for her, this kind of inner inquiry becomes a daily chore, although she accepts some aspects of life of her own kind reflected always in the terrible present now in solitude.





She feels pain in this way also that almost every member of her own home couldn't offer some expected love to her. In fact, what she wanted most was love. Considering the hate, insult and the attitude of selfish individuals she sometimes wishes to commit suicide too. Yes, she really likes to commit suicide. All the members of the family and the relatives she has distantly known are entirely selfish. They are such that they do not even hesitate to create immense pain to her mind. Alas! What a heavy shock to her great journey, what a great pity! At this time she is walking on the street. A young son of about seventeen has just leaped into the pond. A crowd of inquisitive passersby is increasingly pouring in and swamping the incident.







"What a pity! Why was he tired of life at such a young age?" A lady who was walking beside her expressed with a deep sigh.





Somehow Unknowingly she too feels like jumping into the river. Why remain a spirit like this any more? She feels extremely disgusted with the life she is now living." It's not easy to carry on with this life", but she received a missive from her friend today also and a sudden enthusiasm to live has cropped up in her at one time again. But, she, in fact, cannot induce her own the outward joy that easily. She, who is living in a worrisome state of judicial decision, again feels an extreme disgust with life.





