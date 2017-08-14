Korean Tensions: Confidence-building Measures Needed

In a 12 May 2017 article "Korea: Back from the Brink, Small Steps Forward" I hoped that the 9 May election of Moon Jae-in as President of the Republic of Korea may have applied the brakes to a dangerous increase in tensions between the two Korean States, the USA, China, Japan and Russia. I thought that "there may be a possibility of small steps that build confidence between the two Koreas and that do not overly worry the USA and China who watch events closely and who may do more than watch...It is unlikely that any progress will be made in the foreseeable future concerning denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula or unification. Small steps are probably the 'order of the day'. However, Track II - informal discussions which are not negotiations but a clarification of possible common interests and areas of joint action - can be helpful." Track II efforts have not been on a scale to quell tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile advances, and the saber rattling of governments has done nothing to reduce tensions. "Fire and fury like the world has never seen" is probably not the vocabulary that leads to negotiations. Nor is an editorial in the Chinese government English-language newspaper Global Times which quotes a spokesperson saying "If the US and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korea Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so". It is hard to know how seriously to take the saber rattling, but the sound is loud enough and the sabers are sharp enough that calmer spirits need to propose confidence-building measures. The Association of World Citizens had proposed to the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon to have a U.N.-led conference to transform the Korean War Armistice of 1953 into a Korean Peace Treaty. Such a Peace Treaty would confirm the international legitimacy of the two Korean States while not preventing at a later date a con-federation or other form of re-unification. Such a conference and Peace Treaty could play an important role in reducing regional tensions. However, such a conference would require a good deal of negotiations as all conditions would have to be agreed upon in advance. Diplomatic conferences "bless" efforts made before in private. A successful diplomatic conference rarely starts from zero. Another avenue of confidence-building measures is what the University of Illinois psychology professor Charles Osgood called GRIT - Graduated Reciprocation in Tension Reduction. He recommended an incremental series of conciliatory unilateral initiatives. They should be varied in nature, announced ahead of time without bargaining and continued only in response to comparable actions from the other party - a sort of "arms race in reverse". Unilateral initiatives should, whenever possible, take advantage of mutual self-interest, mutual self-restraints and opportunities for cooperative enterprise. As Osgood wrote "the real problem is not the unavailability of actions that meet the criterion of mutual self-interest, but rather the psychological block against seeing them that way. The operation of psycho-logic on both sides makes it difficult for us to see anything that is good for them as being anything other than bad for ourselves. This is the familiar 'if they are for it, we must be against it' mechanism" (1) Osgood directed his proposals for dealing with tension reduction so as to ease fear, foster more circumspect decisions in which many alternatives are considered, and modify the perceptual biases that fan the flames of distrust and suspicion. The most favorable feature of the GRIT approaches that it offers a means whereby one party can take the initiative in international relations rather than constantly reacting to the acts of others. Such GRIT efforts were carried out concerning Korea in the early 1990s between Presidents George H.W. Bush and Kil Il Sing but rarely since. Currently, the governments of Russia and China have proposed a GRIT-type proposal of a "double freeze" - a temporary freeze on North Korea's nuclear and missile tests in return for a sharp reduction of US military presence in South Korea. A "double freeze" may be too large a shift at this stage. In my article, I had proposed such steps as increased family contacts, cultural exchanges, increased food aid to the Democratic People's Republic, a lessening of economic sanctions and an increase in trade. There is a need to halt the automatic reaction to every provocation, and to "test the waters" for a reduction of tensions. Real negotiations may take some time to put into place, but GRIT-type unilateral measures are a possibility worth trying. ***************************** ************* Note

(1) Charles E. Osgood. An Alternative to War or Surrender (Urbana, IL: University of Illinois Press, 1962)

Rene Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens.