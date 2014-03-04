Kuan Yin : She who harkens to the cries of the world





Wise in using skilful means

In every corner of the world

She manifests her countless forms





For Those Working to Reduce Tensions on the Korean Peninsula.





19 February, in countries influenced by Chinese culture, is a day devoted to honouring Kuan Yin, goddess of compassion. It is a day for making special pleas for support for compassionate action. Thus our plea for those working to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.





Recent threats, sanctions, and more threats have resulted in escalating tensions among North Korea, South Korea, the United States, Japan, China and Russia. Such tensions could lead to military conflict with devastating consequences.





Thus our plea to Kuan Yin that the vicious cycle of threats be broken without delay. Our plea to Kuin Yin is that new energy be given to those working to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In this period of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, there have been symbol gestures to help reduce tensions. We must build on these symbolic gestures to develop policies for understanding and cooperation.





The Association of World Citizens (www.worldcitizensunited.org) works to heal the wounds of past armed conflicts such as the 1950-1953 war in Korea. We need to build bridges of understanding among peoples. Despite the obvious tensions among States, there is a great awakening as many people throughout the world proclaim their identity as Citizens of the World.





With the energy given by Kuan Yin, we work for peace, equality, liberty and the protection of the environment. Your cooperation is most welcome!





Rene Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens.