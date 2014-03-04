Media Watch Group to protect democracy : Mediaforfreedom.com

Media For Freedom (http://mediaforfreedom.com), located in Cape May, NJ has formed a mediaforfreedom.com media watch group by it's editor and founder Kamala Budhathoki Sarup.

www.mediaforfreedom.com/ e-magazine is founded with a strong belief to educate people on freedom, democracy, anti terrorism, peace, women's rights and an economic development. I believe that the role of mediaforfreedom.com is to protect democracy and human rights. Its activities include training and dialogue, various activities to provide information to media. We think journalism as a way to contribute for the freedom process. Journalism is very strong area of working. Personal skills, is the major elements on which one can expose own performance in this area.

www.mediaforfreedom.com/ will conduct policy-oriented activities. Nowadays, media and newspaper believe that their duty is fulfilled if a small column for freedom, democracy, anti-terrorism, Literature, women rights, public health, peace and empowerment is provided. But this does not bring any changes. In this context, this is one of the most important issues which should be investigated in the media and the quantity and quality of news and articles coverage needs to be improved. I call upon Media to be fair, accurate and must present all points of view.

At present, some media is mostly publish political news and articles. Politics constitute the largest space of print media. The socio-economy, freedom, democracy, anti-terrorism, Literature, women rights, public health, peace, empowerment and conflict resolution themes constitute a smaller space.

As media education is a vital force in empowering people, so I think, media an important component in the process of education, democracy and development. By realizing this facts www.mediaforfreedom.com was established and is designed to help fill both gaps. I believe that the role of the media is to protect civil rights, raise voice against injustice and fight violence and terrorism.

Main objectives

1. Support to the international and national campaign against terrorism and protect democracy.

2. To conduct research, publish articles and to form and strengthen networks among people and organizations who have common goals with us.

3. To conduct various media activities to protect and strengthen people's rights regarding education, social, political, economic, and democratic issues.The above objectives will require the following actions:

1. A review of printed media coverage on the issue.

2. To ensure 'balanced writing and reporting' with special emphasis on the issues.

3. To make media sector more responsible towards the human rights situation and democracy.

Activities

www.mediaforfreedom.com will carry some of the best online news and analysis. Media monitoring is an on-going activity of the media. Daily, weekly and fortnightly papers will be examined. The objective of this activity is to improve the quality of the news available to the public, to ensure that media devotes enough attention to issues that are important to people and to fully utilize the media's role as upholders of democracy, anti terrorism, human rights and development. You are invited to send your articles, news, and press release.

http://www.mediaforfreedom.com/ is a volunteer media organization so contributors and editor will not be paid.

