Poverty Reduction and Public Healh

Co-authored by Kamala Sarup, Dr. Anand Chaudhary.



As we know, areas of severe poverty are completely disruptive to the normal health system at birth, including vaccination. We recognize that poverty has human health implications too.Poverty has direct implications for the economic and social systems of health care.Recent studies have shown that the increase of diseases such as.Malaria, tuberculosis, AIDS, etc.It’s a combination of deprivation. It is important to better understand all the consequences of poverty and it is an issue of health and the environment.



Poverty is detrimental to the overall health of the population, as evidenced by:More people get hurt, not profits.As the global medical community slowly awakens and begins to understand the complex relations between poverty and health. We believe that health is the gateway to prosperity. The rural areas of many countries have been badly affected. As well, roads and health facilities remain unavailable in remote areas. The lack of medication and rapid treatment is nearly impossible due to poor roads, lack of health centers, lack of good education and lack of good work on the part of the administration.



A wide variety of key health indicators, such as mortality rates and diseases, are increasing.

Preventing and eradicating, and that goes directly to poverty. This includes access to safe drinking water and healthcare. Obviously, people want greater commitment from authority,In particular, investing in developing human and social capital. They should be aware that we need to invest a lot more money in this area. Health, education and other essential services, especially in this field.Take advantage of the poor.



Basic education on disease management and health care in general an important element of construction. Since then, the lack of knowledge has been identified as a major contributor to the health crisis. The destruction of food crops, water, health care, families and communities weigh on the poor. The authority, even forgot to add to the number of doctors in the Public health sector. What we are saying is that poverty reduction is an important part of improving public health. Poverty reduction can only be achieved by campaigns to change our economic and health programs. Another key element of poverty is public health.



Because poverty is typically defined as poor nutrition and medicines. Yes, there are millions of causes of poverty, and the largest disparity is the economy.We have both economic and public health opportunities.

Keeping the economy strong is crucial to reducing poverty and improving public health.We look at poverty through an economic lens. We believe that would be more appropriate. There has always been an essential policy to grow the economy and improve health systems. It is also essential for the avoidance of very high inflation.

In addition, there are things that generate real revenue and that make a difference.



We must develop organized tools to achieve health, economic and social goals. Without a solid economic foundation, a nation cannot combat disease. Economic change and health care policy should only be reformed. If failure occurs, the response and the decline will prevail. All economic policies need to consider inflation and employment,

With major deficits. Policy design, and more importantly the measurement of growth, is good for the economy.

This policy with regard to the poor refers in particular to the analysis of the prevalence of poverty.

So we would have to rely on evidence. That is why we emphasize the design of health policies and in particular the growth of the poor.



Health care should also be a topic of discussion. We are insisting on the grant structure. How did the high level of social consumption, improve in relative terms? At the same time, we must improve the delivery system and engage the poor in implementing it. When someone is assisting the poor. This is about improving global public health.

If that’s a commitment to poverty reduction. We need to be very cautious, of course, long-term, aggressive, and short-term. For example, there is no means of dealing with the impact of education on poverty.

And the distribution of income by watching what will happen in the coming years. Education obviously has an impact in the long term.



Higher standards of literacy and health have been essential in stimulating labor productivity, facilitating import substitution and promoting exports. It is also important to underline the impact of adjustment on the supply of public goods, especially in the areas of public health, education, because that’s not just having a direct impact on the consumer.



The public sector response to the crisis could in fact make it a bit more manageable. Most countries have a so-called political compact between the poor and the rich. But we don’t see any evidence, strangely enough, of a missing political alliance between the poor and the rich.



