Reducing Poverty and unemployment

Economic development will reduce poverty. If the leaders of countries promote education and economic development values that emphasize national and international identification, then the poverty will diminish, in the long run. If leaders promote sufficient economic, judicial and political equality, then the people at the bottom of the ladder will not want to topple those at the top. Therefore, the results of reducing poverty are that when people engage in production and the general living standards are increased and people are more satisfied.



However, some leaders are ignorant, aggressive and acquisitive, so some poverty remain. That is why, in every country, it is necessary to have a strong economic policy.

Most of the poverty is the result of reliance on the non-productive. Unfortunately, if the hierarchy takes care of itself, then people born in more favorable environments with ability and motivation will get a big share of the wealth while those in less favored environments will go poor.

Every nations must redistribute income to the poor, but these efforts do not close the inequality gap sufficiently to prevent poverty. Therefore, there will be continued poverty. Today, humanitarian organizations, must redistribute fund for poor from occurring as a result of unemployment. It is amazing to some people around the world go poor. The rationale for such policies would depress economy and bankrupt capital producers. Such is the thinking driven by market economics.

If the leadership are against improving the lives of people, countries would fail as a nation. Every nation would have to import goods, including knowledge. Just tourism unskilled or semiskilled labor, which do not buy very much, which has also drained the economy of money that could be used more productively.

However, we must have sufficient money to improve the economy competence of our people either internally or by sending them to foreign schools in sufficient numbers to make a difference economically to the entire world. It would be a major contribution if scholars would make a cash flow analysis of the economy to determine with some precision where money comes from and where it goes. That analysis might suggest some equalist that would accumulate it in sufficient quantities to spend on improving its development.

How to contribute to equality, it is helpful to have an idea of how fundamental social change can come about? What role do we need to play? What about protest, education, public policy, personal growth, alternative institutions, reform?

However, poverty and an unemployment will not be exist if we improve our economy. If we study history, we will find continued starvation, unemployment and conflict. However, we must be wealthy, both internally and externally. Will we remain so for the indefinite future?

