Social Transformation And Poverty?

Kamala Sarup

Social transformations will reduce disputes. If the leaders and the regime promote education and values that emphasize national and international identification rather than ethnic, tribal or clan identification, then the poverty will diminish, in the long run. If they promote sufficient economic, juridical and political equality, then the people at the bottom of the ladder will not want to topple those at the top. The effects of reducing poverty are that when people engage in production and art rather than crimes, then the killing and maiming are reduced and the general living standards are increased and people are more satisfied.

The civilization, and leadership are against improving the economic conditions very much for the reasons given. To travel up the ladder economically compared to other countries, we have to import technology, including technical knowledge, but it has little to offer in exchange for it, just tourism and some articles requiring cheap, unskilled or semiskilled labor, which do not buy very much.

The government could devote the money (= financial capital) to technical education, like programming, which is labor-intensive, and requiring less capital equipment, and export that knowledge, but that requires spending lots of money providing technical educations.

If we don’t have sufficient money to go down the road towards economic improvement. It would be a major contribution to the subject of this problem if some scholars would do a cash flow analysis of the economy to determine with some precision where the money comes from and where it goes. That analysis might suggest some social transformations that would collect it in sufficient quantities to spend on improving its technology. A cash flow analysis of the economy might be a start to determine whether or not to proceed up the economic ladder or remain on the lower rungs.

Without good leaders “social transformation" would get us nowhere, in my judgment, because (1) bad leaders spend a disproportionate amount of money on those who rule.

How to give to social transformation, it is helpful to have an idea of how fundamental social change can come about? What role do social movements or organizations work? What about protest, education, public policy, personal growth, alternative institutions, reform?

She is an editor at mediaforfreedom.com