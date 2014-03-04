The sound of loneliness
The sound more loneliness too
It comes from outside nearby
Where stands a large Peepal tree.
People say -
The Peepal haunts the place
In the night
People worship
Beneath the tree.
But I don't believe in the night
I have no belief
That Gods
Exist beneath the trees.
The sound is unusual
It's neither of people nor of the Gods
Sometimes, from inside
Sometimes, from outside
They say –
They hear crying and lulling
At last one day
I asked a poor man resting under the tree
What sound is it?
And why?
He said –
A woman has just delivered a baby
I am a porter
The baby is satisfied
In breastfeeding
But later the nipples flow no milk
The sound is indeed a reaction
Arising from the gap
Between demand and supply
Suddenly,
The walls crack violently
Some faint shapes of mine appear
Life, I bow to you
The sound becomes sweet
As the poor man told,
Though
The sound was a struggle
But sometimes
Even the struggle tastes sweet
Even the life struggle tastes sweet.
Published in cactusnepal.blogspot.com
