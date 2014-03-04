The sound of loneliness

The sound more loneliness too

It comes from outside nearby

Where stands a large Peepal tree.

People say -

The Peepal haunts the place

In the night

People worship

Beneath the tree.

But I don't believe in the night

I have no belief

That Gods

Exist beneath the trees.

The sound is unusual

It's neither of people nor of the Gods

Sometimes, from inside

Sometimes, from outside

They say –

They hear crying and lulling

At last one day

I asked a poor man resting under the tree

What sound is it?

And why?

He said –

A woman has just delivered a baby

I am a porter

The baby is satisfied

In breastfeeding

But later the nipples flow no milk

The sound is indeed a reaction

Arising from the gap

Between demand and supply

Suddenly,

The walls crack violently

Some faint shapes of mine appear

Life, I bow to you

The sound becomes sweet

As the poor man told,

Though

The sound was a struggle

But sometimes

Even the struggle tastes sweet

Even the life struggle tastes sweet.

Published in cactusnepal.blogspot.com