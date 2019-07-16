Talk Nation Radio: Rob Kall on the Bottom-Up Revolution



Rob Kall is an award-winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector, and visionary. He’s the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity. He has pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science, and Story. He hosts some of the world’s smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom-Up Radio Show. And Rob founded and publishes the progressive news and opinion site, OpEdNews.com, which has seen over 23 million visitors.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

