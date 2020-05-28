Testing for Covid-19

-Kamala Sarup

Last March, I had a terrible headache and my body temperature soared

around 101°F, and setting up an appointment with my doctor was nearly

impossible. Due to the pandemic, visiting the hospital was out of the

question, however, the doctor asked me about my symptoms on the phone

and advised me to self-quarantine, prescribed me to take Tylenol every

4 hours until the fever subsides. If there develops flu like symptoms

aided by cough or difficulty in breathing, I was to call 911. With

everything happening all around the world, I feared that the same is

also going to happen to me; I was washing my hands more than usual, I

disinfected everything with bleach everywhere I usually touch. I was

using face-covering too. I drank lemon water during the day. I stayed

home forgetting my daily walk in the park. Even today after my fever

has subsided, I

strictly comply with the 6-feet social distancing. I stocked up on

toilet paper, flu medicine, fever

reducers, canned and other nonperishable food, water, etc.

Due to my strict quarantine habits, luckily, I was only experiencing

some mild regular fever. I was reluctant to get tested since I

believed that staying home and maintaining social distances will help

stop spread the virus. Now to get myself tested, I contacted the

Department of Health and they requested me to call complete care, but

the line was busy. After several attempts, I called urgent care in

Wildwood. I got the opportunity to test the same day. I was very

worried, and the anxiety was killing me. The doctor took my X-ray and

a virus swab test. The results took 3 days to publish however it felt

like 3 years but immediately after seeing that I was not a victim of

this vicious virus all the fears and doubts started to pop off. In

contrast, whenever I read or watch the news, I see so many people

dying and the rate of infection is increasing

simultaneously.

All the essential workers around the world are trying their best to

control the spread of the virus along with finding out a cure. I see

many Americans disapprove of the protest the restrictions caused as an

aftereffect of the spread. Even though these restrictions create a

negative impact on the surrounding economy and status, we also must

remember that people are working very hard to eliminate the

aftereffects of the Covid-19. All those days in self-quarantine, I

have instilled some good practices such as washing hands frequently

for at least 20 seconds. Trying my best to not touch my face too often

when outdoors.

Please take the time to wipe down surfaces and door handles with

disinfectant cleaners frequently. Exercise of both mind and body is

very important in times like this hence I would like to request the

readers to take a walk in the park (if close to the resident) or

around the block to that will help the lungs to breathe in the fresh

air. This is a difficult and emotional time for everyone. I would

advise meditation, prayers, and yoga which I believe is the best way

to self- heal. It is a powerful medicine for strength that eventually

increases one’s self-courage and happiness. It is an equally

well-considered medicine for people.