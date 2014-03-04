U.N. Focus on Forests

Humanity is challenged today to be conscious of the consequences of beliefs and actions on the protection of the Planet. While there have always been some people concerned with the safeguarding of the physical world, never before have the issues of individual and collective behavior been as central to political considerations. Thus from 7 to 11 May, the thirteenth session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF13) will be held in New York. The Forum helps to sensitize political leaders to the complexity and magnitude of the challenges facing sustainable forest management. There are two major issues that are discussed in the Forum. The first is the status of "subsistence forestry" practiced by the vast majority of rural people. The second issue is the role of government policy and practice toward private corporations, many of whom are rapidly destroying forests in their search for new resources to exploit.

With more than half of the world's forests already altered, degraded or converted to other land uses such as agriculture or pasture, and much of the rest subject to illegal exploitation and poor management, ecologically-sound forest management is the only way of ensuring the survival of the world's forests. In fact, there is a great need for reforestation activities. The task of turning the tide of attention away from efforts to limit deforestation toward reforestation is a daunting one. We need to work together cooperatively to leave the Earth greener than we found it.

Non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the United Nations such as the Association of World Citizens, play an important role in these Forums. However, there remains much to do to translate discussions at the U.N. whose aim is to develop awareness into action at the national and local level.

Rene Wadlow, President, Association of World Citizens.